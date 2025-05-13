Nederland ISD celebrates board member swearing-in Published 2:40 pm Tuesday, May 13, 2025

During the May 12 meeting of the Nederland Independent School District Board, Judge Brad Burnett administered the oath of office to re-elected board members Suzanne Isom and Nicholas Phillips. The meeting also featured a special recognition ceremony as representatives Johnny Lathrop and Anna Beth McGuinness from Capturing Kids’ Hearts® honored the district with a prestigious designation.