Nederland ISD celebrates board member swearing-in

Published 2:40 pm Tuesday, May 13, 2025

By PA News

Judge Brad Burnett, left, swore in Suzanne Isom and Nicholas Phillips after being reelected for the NISD school board. (Courtesy Photo)
During the May 12 meeting of the Nederland Independent School District Board, Judge Brad Burnett administered the oath of office to re-elected board members Suzanne Isom and Nicholas Phillips. The meeting also featured a special recognition ceremony as representatives Johnny Lathrop and Anna Beth McGuinness from Capturing Kids’ Hearts® honored the district with a prestigious designation.

