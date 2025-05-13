Nederland Police activity for the week of May 5 – 11
Published 2:43 pm Tuesday, May 13, 2025
May 5
- Erin Lynn Patteson, 45, was arrested for unlawfully carrying a weapon, possession of a controlled substance, NPD warrants and warrants from other agencies on the 2600 block Nederland Avenue.
- Found property was reported on the 1400 block of Boston Avenue.
- Criminal mischief was reported on the 2100 block North 18th Street.
- Fraudulent use/possession of ID was reported on the 400 block North 37th Street.
May 6
- Carlos Mascorro Betancourt, 26, was arrested for evading arrest on the 2100 block Canal.
- Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle was reported on the 1500 block FM 365.
- Death by natural causes was reported on the 2200 block of Avenue N
- Nederland warrants by other agency was reported on the 2800 block of Nall – Port Neches.
May 7
- Lacy Jenne Brown, 39, was arrested for NPD warrants on the 4800 block FM 365.
- Jayden Christopher Hill, 21, was arrested for warrants other agency on the 100 block South 25th Street.
- Regan Anthony Benoit, 39, was arrested for public intoxication on the 1500 block of Nederland Avenue.
- Nederland warrants were executed on the 1300 block South Twin City Highway.
May 8
- Travion Germell Gastille, 30, was arrested for warrants other agency on the 2700 block of FM 365.
- Leopoldo Gomez Jr., 42, was arrested for DWI 3rd or more and evading with previous conviction on the 3700 block Nederland Avenue.
- Assault against elderly or disabled was reported in the 600 block of North 11th Street.
May 9
- Angelina Sambataro, 26, was arrested for failure to ID and theft on the 1300 block North Twin City.
- Eric Wayne Jones, 41, was arrested for warrants other agency on the 1300 block North Twin City.
- Jacob Russell Horn, 25, was arrested for DWI and resisting arrest on the 1000 block Boston Avenue.
- Burglary of habitation was reported on the 400 block South 25th Street.
- Found property was reported on the 2900 block Helena.
- Nederland warrants other agency were reported on the 2100 block Nall – Port Neches.
May 10
- Navillus Ambridge, 33, was arrested for Nederland warrants and warrants other agency on the 400 block Boston Avenue.
- James Robery Waggoner, 67, was arrested for DWI 2nd on the 800 block South 5 ½ Street.
- Burglary of a vehicle was reported on the 3600 block Avenue G.
- Found property was reported on the 1400 block Boston Avenue.
- Leaving scene of accident was reported on the 700 block South 4th Street.
- Sale of Alcohol to minors was reported on the 500 block North Twin City Highway.
May 11
- Assault/family violence was reported on the 3300 block Avenue M.
- Terroristic Threat was reported on the 2100 block Avenue B.
- Deadly conduct was reported on the 2100 block Avenue B.
- Found Property was reported on the 2200 block Spurlock.
- Warrants other agency were reported on the 1600 block Canal.