Nederland Police activity for the week of May 5 – 11

May 5

Fraudulent use/possession of ID was reported on the 400 block North 37th Street.

Criminal mischief was reported on the 2100 block North 18th Street.

Found property was reported on the 1400 block of Boston Avenue.

Erin Lynn Patteson, 45, was arrested for unlawfully carrying a weapon, possession of a controlled substance, NPD warrants and warrants from other agencies on the 2600 block Nederland Avenue.

May 6

Nederland warrants by other agency was reported on the 2800 block of Nall – Port Neches.

Death by natural causes was reported on the 2200 block of Avenue N

Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle was reported on the 1500 block FM 365.

Carlos Mascorro Betancourt, 26, was arrested for evading arrest on the 2100 block Canal.

May 7

Nederland warrants were executed on the 1300 block South Twin City Highway.

Regan Anthony Benoit, 39, was arrested for public intoxication on the 1500 block of Nederland Avenue.

Jayden Christopher Hill, 21, was arrested for warrants other agency on the 100 block South 25th Street.

Lacy Jenne Brown, 39, was arrested for NPD warrants on the 4800 block FM 365.

May 8

Assault against elderly or disabled was reported in the 600 block of North 11th Street.

Leopoldo Gomez Jr., 42, was arrested for DWI 3rd or more and evading with previous conviction on the 3700 block Nederland Avenue.

Travion Germell Gastille, 30, was arrested for warrants other agency on the 2700 block of FM 365.

May 9

Angelina Sambataro, 26, was arrested for failure to ID and theft on the 1300 block North Twin City.

Eric Wayne Jones, 41, was arrested for warrants other agency on the 1300 block North Twin City.

Jacob Russell Horn, 25, was arrested for DWI and resisting arrest on the 1000 block Boston Avenue.

Burglary of habitation was reported on the 400 block South 25th Street.

Found property was reported on the 2900 block Helena.