Nederland Police activity for the week of May 5 – 11

Published 2:43 pm Tuesday, May 13, 2025

By PA News

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Nederland Police activity for the week of May 5 – 11

 

May 5

  • Erin Lynn Patteson, 45, was arrested for unlawfully carrying a weapon, possession of a controlled substance, NPD warrants and warrants from other agencies on the 2600 block Nederland Avenue.
  • Found property was reported on the 1400 block of Boston Avenue.
  • Criminal mischief was reported on the 2100 block North 18th Street.
  • Fraudulent use/possession of ID was reported on the 400 block North 37th Street. 

Subscribe to our free email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

May 6

  • Carlos Mascorro Betancourt, 26, was arrested for evading arrest on the 2100 block Canal.
  • Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle was reported on the 1500 block FM 365.
  • Death by natural causes was reported on the 2200 block of Avenue N
  • Nederland warrants by other agency was reported on the 2800 block of Nall – Port Neches. 

May 7

  • Lacy Jenne Brown, 39, was arrested for NPD warrants on the 4800 block FM 365.
  • Jayden Christopher Hill, 21, was arrested for warrants other agency on the 100 block South 25th Street. 
  • Regan Anthony Benoit, 39, was arrested for public intoxication on the 1500 block of Nederland Avenue. 
  • Nederland warrants were executed on the 1300 block South Twin City Highway.

May 8

  • Travion Germell Gastille, 30, was arrested for warrants other agency on the 2700 block of FM 365.
  • Leopoldo Gomez Jr., 42, was arrested for DWI 3rd or more and evading with previous conviction on the 3700 block Nederland Avenue. 
  • Assault against elderly or disabled was reported in the 600 block of North 11th Street. 

May 9

  • Angelina Sambataro, 26, was arrested for failure to ID and theft on the 1300 block North Twin City.
  • Eric Wayne Jones, 41, was arrested for warrants other agency on the 1300 block North Twin City.
  • Jacob Russell Horn, 25, was arrested for DWI and resisting arrest on the 1000 block Boston Avenue.
  • Burglary of habitation was reported on the 400 block South 25th Street.
  • Found property was reported on the 2900 block Helena.
  • Nederland warrants other agency were reported on the 2100 block Nall – Port Neches.

May 10

  • Navillus Ambridge, 33, was arrested for Nederland warrants and warrants other agency on the 400 block Boston Avenue.
  • James Robery Waggoner, 67, was arrested for DWI 2nd on the 800 block South 5 ½ Street.
  • Burglary of a vehicle was reported on the 3600 block Avenue G.
  • Found property was reported on the 1400 block Boston Avenue.
  • Leaving scene of accident was reported on the 700 block South 4th Street.
  • Sale of Alcohol to minors was reported on the 500 block North Twin City Highway.

May 11

  • Assault/family violence was reported on the 3300 block Avenue M. 
  • Terroristic Threat was reported on the 2100 block Avenue B.
  • Deadly conduct was reported on the 2100 block Avenue B.
  • Found Property was reported on the 2200 block Spurlock.
  • Warrants other agency were reported on the 1600 block Canal.

More Local

Darby, Ortiz, and Jones sworn into office, ushering in new era for Nederland

Mayoral candidates preparing for runoff election

Rep. Weber Announces 2025 Art Competition Winners

Nederland city council seeks legal representation for arbitration against the former city manager

Print Article