Port of Port Arthur Celebrates Berth 6 Expansion Published 2:46 pm Tuesday, May 13, 2025

The Port of Port Arthur celebrated a major milestone with the dedication of their $67 million Berth 6 expansion.

Berth 6 is part of the Port’s ongoing expansion efforts, providing additional space to accommodate larger ships and increased business development. The recently completed project is a major enhancement to the Port’s infrastructure. The investment expands the port’s capabilities to handle more vessels and cargo, boosting growth and economic development in the region, according to information from the Port.

The Berth 6 Project adds 1,000 linear feet of deep draft dock, 3,000 feet of on-dock rail track and several acres of stabilized backland laydown space. The project was designed by Collins Engineers Inc, a nationwide engineering firm with offices in downtown Port Arthur. Construction was awarded to Orion Construction, LP. Port of Port Arthur Commissioners officially accepted and closed out the project at a recent board meeting.

“This is an important infrastructure investment in our community. The project helps us remain competitive and expands our ability to support local job creation and future economic development. Our port serves the nation and the world from Port Arthur. We have regular cargo movement to and from the Americas, Europe, Africa and Asia,” John Comeaux, President, Port of Port Arthur Board of Commissioners.

The expansion accommodates conventional breakbulk cargo growth, support of military cargo and increased liquid energy exports. The Berth 6 expansion enhances the nation’s competitiveness in the global economy. Supporting the construction, port leaders have identified global market demand for increased infrastructure needs. The project area was also fully incorporated into the port’s Foreign Trade Zone, FTZ 116.

The project is an extension of the existing wharf system and will complement the planned and Congressionally approved federal deepening of the Sabine-Neches Waterway (SNWW). The Port’s unique location and capabilities support the nation’s energy producers, meeting global energy needs, US consumer needs and the needs of the US military. The port serves as a critical role in supporting the region’s economy and employment opportunities.