Rep. Weber Announces 2025 Art Competition Winners Published 2:54 pm Tuesday, May 13, 2025

1 of 2

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

U.S. Rep. Randy Weber announced the winning artwork of Texas’ 14th Congressional District’s 2025 Congressional Art Competition which includes two local students.

Harly Babb, Port Neches-Groves High School, earned third place with Grimalkin, and Isabella Perez, Nederland High School, earned fourth place with Peaceful Night.

The first place winner was Anabelle Thom, Lutheran South Academy with The Winner’s Circle, second place was Mahrosh Saaib, Friendswood High School with Rodeo Queens.

Each spring, the U.S. House of Representatives sponsors an art competition for high school students. The Congressional Art Competition began in 1982 to provide an opportunity for members of Congress to encourage and recognize the artistic talents of their young constituents. Since then, more than 650,000 high school students have been involved in the nationwide competition. The overall winner of the art competition will be displayed for one year in the U.S. Capitol. The exhibit in Washington will also include artwork from other contest winners nationwide. All other winners’ artwork will be displayed at Congressman Weber’s district offices.