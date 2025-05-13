RITA JEANETTE BEATY

1934-2025

Rita Beaty

Published 2:21 pm Tuesday, May 13, 2025

Rita Jeanette Beaty,  aged 91, passed away on  Tuesday, April 29, 2025,  at Mable Rose Nursing  Home in Papillion, NE.  She was preceded in  death by her husband,  Allen Howard Beaty, and  her son, Steve Michael  Beaty. 

Born on January 7,  1934, to Robert and  Blanche Menard in  Kaplan, Louisiana, Rita  graduated from Bishop  Byrne High School in  1952. She co-owned Beaty  Overhead Garage Door  Company in Port Neches,  Texas, for 49 years. After  retiring in 2009, she  and her husband, Allen,  relocated to Papillion,  NE, to be closer to their  son, grandsons, and  great-grandsons. Rita  cherished spending time  with her family and  participating in family  activities. 

She is survived by her  son and daughter-in-law,  Chris and Anne Beaty of  Bellevue, NE; grandsons  and their spouses, Adam  of Papillion, NE, Justin  and Patricia Beaty  of Bellevue, NE, and  Todd Beaty and Alexis  Anderson of Portland,  Oregon; great-grandsons,  Jack and David of  Papillion, NE, and  Jarrin and Kade Beaty  of Bellevue, NE; her  sister, Betty McFatter  of Groves, Texas; one  niece, Kim Tweedel of  Crystal Beach, TX; and  nephew, Jim Tweedel and  his wife Suzie Tweedel  of Spurger, TX, and her  nephew Michael Tweedel  of Groves, TX. 

A burial service will  be held at 1 p.m. on  Saturday, June 28, 2025,  at New Hope Cemetery  in Lone Camp, Texas.  Memorial contributions  can be made to support  the planting of a tree  in her honor in the  courtyard of Mable Rose.  Remaining funds will be  donated to the Hillcrest  Foundation. Friends  wishing to send tributes  or messages for the family  may do so at Baum Carlock-Bumgardner,  Mineral Wells, Texas  76068 bcbfuneralhome.com.