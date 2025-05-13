Published 2:21 pm Tuesday, May 13, 2025

Rita Jeanette Beaty, aged 91, passed away on Tuesday, April 29, 2025, at Mable Rose Nursing Home in Papillion, NE. She was preceded in death by her husband, Allen Howard Beaty, and her son, Steve Michael Beaty.

Born on January 7, 1934, to Robert and Blanche Menard in Kaplan, Louisiana, Rita graduated from Bishop Byrne High School in 1952. She co-owned Beaty Overhead Garage Door Company in Port Neches, Texas, for 49 years. After retiring in 2009, she and her husband, Allen, relocated to Papillion, NE, to be closer to their son, grandsons, and great-grandsons. Rita cherished spending time with her family and participating in family activities.

She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Chris and Anne Beaty of Bellevue, NE; grandsons and their spouses, Adam of Papillion, NE, Justin and Patricia Beaty of Bellevue, NE, and Todd Beaty and Alexis Anderson of Portland, Oregon; great-grandsons, Jack and David of Papillion, NE, and Jarrin and Kade Beaty of Bellevue, NE; her sister, Betty McFatter of Groves, Texas; one niece, Kim Tweedel of Crystal Beach, TX; and nephew, Jim Tweedel and his wife Suzie Tweedel of Spurger, TX, and her nephew Michael Tweedel of Groves, TX.

A burial service will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, June 28, 2025, at New Hope Cemetery in Lone Camp, Texas. Memorial contributions can be made to support the planting of a tree in her honor in the courtyard of Mable Rose. Remaining funds will be donated to the Hillcrest Foundation. Friends wishing to send tributes or messages for the family may do so at Baum Carlock-Bumgardner, Mineral Wells, Texas 76068 bcbfuneralhome.com.