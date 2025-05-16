Bevil named Memorial High School AD Published 3:18 pm Friday, May 16, 2025

Trustees with Port Arthur Independent School District named Coach Andre Bevil as athletic director.

Bevil joined PAISD in 2022 and has served in multiple capacities including roles within special education as well as being part of the Memorial High School varsity football coaching staff and the boys and girls track coaching staff, according to information from PAISD.

“His broad experience within the district and across multiple programs has uniquely prepared him for this leadership role,” Dr Erica Seastrunk, executive director of human resources, said.

As athletic director, Bevil will oversee all district athletic programs from prekindergarten through 12th grade. This will come with a strong focus on program development, student engagement and equity across all sports offered.

Bevil will replace Brian Morgan who has served as both AD and head football coach since 2018. District officials announced they were separating the jobs of athletic director and head football coach.

While Bevil will provide administrative leadership for Memorial High School’s athletics, Coach Brian Morgan will continue in his current role as Head Football Coach. Coach Bevil’s role is districtwide and will include collaboration with staff and campuses at all levels to strengthen the overall athletic pipeline and promote success in all sports programs, according to the district.

Bevil’s appointment was made during the May 13 board meeting. Officials are currently working to ensure a smooth transition from Bevil’s coaching responsibilities to his new leadership position.

“We are excited about the vision Coach Bevil brings to the role, especially his commitment to expanding opportunities for all students, increasing participation in both major and emerging sports, and advancing equity—particularly in support of girls’ athletics,” Seastrunk said.

Bevil is no stranger to Southeast Texas football.

He played quarterback for the legendary Dan R. Hooks at West Orange-Stark before graduating in 2007. On top of being an all-district quarterback his senior season, Bevil played defensive back at an all-district level as a junior. His quarterback play landed him a spot at Navarro College. In 2008, he helped lead the program to a 10-1 record and a No. 5 ranking in the final National Junior College Athletic AssociationFootball.com Poll. In his freshman year, he was coached by Ray Woodard, who ended up leaving to help reboot the Lamar University football program, according to archive information.

Bevil wasted no time making his mark at his new school. Although Lamar lost the first game back to McNeese 30-27, the quarterback lit up the stat sheet with 426 yards through the air and three touchdowns. The Cardinals finished the season 5-6 the first year and 4-7 the following.

After college, Bevil worked out for a few NFL teams, but they implied he might have to change positions if he wanted a shot. “Ultimately, in my mind, I was a quarterback,” he said in a 2022 story. “I weeded that out and put in an application for a coaching job. I had already been training kids in the area. When I got out of college, I was teaching middle school kids and high school kids in the area.”

After a little time at Baytown Sterling, Bevil caught on at Beaumont Central as a quarterbacks coach. After a coaching shuffle, Bevil went back to Baytown for a year before returning to Central as a passing-game coordinator. However, it was short lived. In 2017 Hurricane Harvey hit Southeast Texas and changed the makeup of Beaumont ISD in the process. Central combined with Ozen High School to make Beaumont United.

Bevil earned a spot on Arthur Lewis’ offensive staff. He eventually decided to step away from football for personal reasons. “I wanted to focus on teaching kids and educating them in the classroom in the Special Education world I deal with,” Bevil said. “That has allowed me to be stern. I deal with behavior kids. That has allowed me to work on my patience big time. I have grown, as well.” Over the years, Bevil and Memorial Head Coach Brian Morgan maintained a friendly relationship.

“Eventually, I asked (Morgan) what it would take to get me over here,” Bevil said. “He listened to the people he is grounded to and they told him I am a good guy.”

Bevil said in the 2022 interview his goal is not to simply to have a top-ranked offense.

“The No. 1 goal that I have been trying to push is going to win state,” he said. “We have the ability and the talent to do it. We just have to get the kids to see that vision.”