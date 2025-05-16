Groves Police – Calls and arrests from May 7 to May 13
Published 3:47 pm Friday, May 16, 2025
|
Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...
May 7
- Nestor Najera, 32, was arrested for DWI with open alcohol container in the 2400 block of Twin City Highway.
- An information report was filed at the 2600 block of Twin City HIghway.
- An assault was reported in the 2600 block of Royal.
May 8
- Carly Porter, 29, was arrested for possession of a controlled substance and warrants in the 1700 block of Twin City Highway.
- Deadly conduct was reported in the 4700 block of Twin City Hwy.
- Theft was reported in the 6500 block of 39th Street.
May 9
- Everette Zeno, 33, was arrested for warrants in the 3300 block of Cleveland.
- Kara Patterson, 40 was arrested for warrants in the 5300 block of Texas 73 West.
- Ivory Milton, 45, was arrested for warrants in the 3400 block of Taft.
- Harassment was reported in the 5900 block of 32nd Street.
- Failure to Comply with Registration Requirements Report was filed at the 100 block of Greenleaf.
May 10
- Omar Diaz Garcia, 44, was arrested for warrants in the 4700 block of Graves Avenue.
- Manuel Diaz Garcia, 67, was arrested for warrants in the 4700 block of Graves Avenue.
- Tyrianna Johnson, 21, was arrested for warrants in the 4900 block of Twin City Highway.
- Brandon Pena Reyes 31, was arrested for warrants in the 5000 block of 32nd Street.
- Fraudulent use or possession of identifying information was reported in the 7200 block of Howe Street.
- An assault was reported in the 3300 block of Doyle.
May 11
- Danaan Joseph, 43, was arrested for DWI in the 6100 block of East Parkway.
- Jazzie Washington, 20, was arrested for theft in the 5200 block of East Parkway.
May 12
- Amanda Liebe, 31, was arrested for public intoxication, fail to identify fugitive intent to give false information, possession of drug paraphernalia, resisting arrest, search or transport, and warrants in the 5300 block of Gulfway Drive.
- Kadeem Warren, 29, was arrested for public intoxication, fail to identify fugitive intent to give false information, unlawfully carrying a weapon, and warrants in the 5300 block of Gulfway Drive.
- Harassment was reported in the 4200 block of Main Avenue.
- An information report was filed at the 5800 block of West Jefferson.
- Burglary of a building was reported in the 6100 block of Gulfway Drive.
May 13
- Bryson Neel ,25, was arrested for warrants in the 2800 block of Oak Avenue.
- Joshua Howard, 36, was arrested for warrants in the 3200 block of Taft Avenue.
- An information report was filed at the 5400 block of Anselmo Street.
- An information report was filed at the 5500 block of West Washington.