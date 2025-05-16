Groves Police – Calls and arrests from May 7 to May 13

May 7

An assault was reported in the 2600 block of Royal.

An information report was filed at the 2600 block of Twin City HIghway.

Nestor Najera, 32, was arrested for DWI with open alcohol container in the 2400 block of Twin City Highway.

May 8

Carly Porter, 29, was arrested for possession of a controlled

Theft was reported in the 6500 block of 39th Street.

Deadly conduct was reported in the 4700 block of Twin City Hwy.

May 9

Failure to Comply with Registration Requirements Report was filed at the 100 block of Greenleaf.

Harassment was reported in the 5900 block of 32nd Street.

Ivory Milton, 45, was arrested for warrants in the 3400 block of Taft.

Kara Patterson, 40 was arrested for warrants in the 5300 block of Texas 73 West.

Everette Zeno, 33, was arrested for warrants in the 3300 block of Cleveland.

May 10

Omar Diaz Garcia, 44, was arrested for warrants in the 4700 block of Graves Avenue.

Manuel Diaz Garcia, 67, was arrested for warrants in the 4700 block of Graves Avenue.

Tyrianna Johnson, 21, was arrested for warrants in the 4900 block of Twin City Highway.

Brandon Pena Reyes 31, was arrested for warrants in the 5000 block of 32nd Street.

Fraudulent use or possession of identifying information was reported in the 7200 block of Howe Street.