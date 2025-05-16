Jefferson County Indictments for the week of May 14
Published 3:33 pm Friday, May 16, 2025
A Jefferson County grand jury indicted the following individuals this week:
- Samuel Cadena, 40, of Port Arthur was indicted for abandon/endanger child with intent to return for an incident that occurred March 13.
- Tontrid Terrell Campbell, 49, transient, was indicted for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon for an incident that occurred April 29.
- Heriberto Chavez, 20, of Port Arthur was indicted for deadly conduct discharge firearm for an incident that occurred May 8.
- Valerie Janet Hale, 32, of Port Arthur was indicted for DWI with child under 15 years of age for an incident that occurred March 13.
- Myles Alonzo Horne, 17, was indicted for aggravated robbery for an incident that occurred April 8.
- Myles Alonzo Horne, 17, was indicted for murder for an incident that occurred April 8.
- Cedric Lavon Marsh Jr., 20, was indicted for unlawfully carrying a weapon in prohibited places for an incident that occurred April 10.
- John Martin, 51, of Beaumont was indicted for injury to child/elderly/disabled with intent at bodily injury for an incident that occurred March 15.
- Isaac Jeremial Mitchell, 23, of Port Neches was indicted for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon for an incident that occurred April 17.
- Isaac Jeremial Mitchell, 23, of Port Neches was indicted for assault family/household member impede breath/circulation for an incident that occurred April 17.
- Diante Davon Sostand, 19, of Beaumont was indicted for deadly conduct discharge firearm for an incident that occurred March 20.
- Christopher Wesley Stiles, 31, of Nederland was indicted for abandon/endanger child with intent, knowingly,recklessly or with criminal negligence for an incident that occurred April 28.