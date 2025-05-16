Jefferson County Indictments for the week of May 14

A Jefferson County grand jury indicted the following individuals this week:

Samuel Cadena, 40, of Port Arthur was indicted for abandon/endanger child with intent to return for an incident that occurred March 13.

Tontrid Terrell Campbell, 49, transient, was indicted for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon for an incident that occurred April 29.

Heriberto Chavez, 20, of Port Arthur was indicted for deadly conduct discharge firearm for an incident that occurred May 8.

Valerie Janet Hale, 32, of Port Arthur was indicted for DWI with child under 15 years of age for an incident that occurred March 13.

Myles Alonzo Horne, 17, was indicted for aggravated robbery for an incident that occurred April 8.

Myles Alonzo Horne, 17, was indicted for murder for an incident that occurred April 8.

Cedric Lavon Marsh Jr., 20, was indicted for unlawfully carrying a weapon in prohibited places for an incident that occurred April 10.

John Martin, 51, of Beaumont was indicted for injury to child/elderly/disabled with intent at bodily injury for an incident that occurred March 15.

Isaac Jeremial Mitchell, 23, of Port Neches was indicted for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon for an incident that occurred April 17.

Isaac Jeremial Mitchell, 23, of Port Neches was indicted for assault family/household member impede breath/circulation for an incident that occurred April 17.

Diante Davon Sostand, 19, of Beaumont was indicted for deadly conduct discharge firearm for an incident that occurred March 20.