Published 3:33 pm Friday, May 16, 2025

By PA News

Jefferson County Indictments for the week of May 14

 

A Jefferson County grand jury indicted the following individuals this week:

  • Samuel Cadena, 40, of Port Arthur was indicted for abandon/endanger child with intent to return for an incident that occurred March 13.
  • Tontrid Terrell Campbell, 49, transient, was indicted for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon for an incident that occurred April 29.
  • Heriberto Chavez, 20, of Port Arthur was indicted for deadly conduct discharge firearm for an incident that occurred May 8.
  • Valerie Janet Hale, 32, of Port Arthur was indicted for DWI with child under 15 years of age for an incident that occurred March 13.
  • Myles Alonzo Horne, 17, was indicted for aggravated robbery for an incident that occurred April 8.
  • Myles Alonzo Horne, 17, was indicted for murder for an incident that occurred April 8.
  • Cedric Lavon Marsh Jr., 20, was indicted for unlawfully carrying a weapon in prohibited places for an incident that occurred April 10.
  • John Martin, 51, of Beaumont was indicted for injury to child/elderly/disabled with intent at bodily injury for an incident that occurred March 15.
  • Isaac Jeremial Mitchell, 23, of Port Neches was indicted for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon for an incident that occurred April 17.
  • Isaac Jeremial Mitchell, 23, of Port Neches was indicted for assault family/household member impede breath/circulation for an incident that occurred April 17.
  • Diante Davon Sostand, 19, of Beaumont was indicted for deadly conduct discharge firearm for an incident that occurred March 20.
  • Christopher Wesley Stiles, 31, of Nederland was indicted for abandon/endanger child with intent, knowingly,recklessly or with criminal negligence for an incident that occurred April 28.

