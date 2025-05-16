Kappa Alpha Psi: Recognizing Its Golden Members Published 3:25 pm Friday, May 16, 2025

Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity, Inc. was founded 1911 on the campus of Indiana University, the Alpha of Kappa by 10 courageous young college Black men, with its primary purpose being, “Achievement in Every Field of Human Endeavor.”

On the evening of April 18, 1975, seven young Black college men (who comprised the “Express Line” of the Fraternity’s former iconic Scroller Club) crossed the burning sands into Kappa Alpha Psi at Lamar University, the Zeta Psi of Kappa.

Those seven men included: Frederick Antoine, Anthony Barber, Jr., Manuel Breaux, Jr., Anderson D. Harrison, Donald R. Kelly, John P. Patterson, and Matthews Smith.

Fast forward to a Sunday evening, on Jan. 5, 2025, the 114th Anniversary of the Fraternity’s founding, a representative chorus of Kappa Brothers descended upon Bruno’s Italian Restaurant, in Beaumont, to celebrate and witness the five living members of the Zeta Psi Spring 1975 “Express Line” Brothers, were presented their coveted 50-Year Kappa White Blazers, emblazoned with the Fraternity’s sacred Crest, emblematic of 50 years of honorable service to mankind in their respective fields of human endeavor.

Two of their Line Brothers, Anthony Barber, Jr. and John P. Patterson, have entered the Fraternity’s Chapter Invisible, having 44 years and 47 years of service, respectively. Their names were honored in the evening’s Memorial observance, with their living members paying their reflective memories.

A synopsis of each living member’s life legacy is as follows:

Frederick Antoine (“Twine”) was introduced and presented his 50-Year Kappa blazer by the Honorable Judge Ransom “Duce” Jones, acknowledging that he was born in Port Arthur, on April 28, 1955, to the late Onley and Rose Antoine. He attended and graduated from Abraham Lincoln High School in May 1973, then went to Lamar University, graduating in May 1978 with a Bachelor of Business Administration in marketing.

Antoine became a member of Kappa Alpha Psi in the spring of 1975 at Lamar University. Frederick was a very instrumental leader as the Zeta Psi Chapter’s Polemarch, in its infancy stage, utilizing his fine marketing skills and business acumen to establish a sound financial foundation for the Chapter. His brand of leadership, business first, has continued to be emulated by those who succeeded him.

Most notably, in his early years as a Kappa at Zeta Psi, Frederick’s keen leadership skills earned him the election as the Junior Vice Polemarch of the Mighty Southwestern Province of Kappa, the perennial largest Province in Kappa. Alpha Psi. He went on to join the Port Arthur Alumni Chapter from 1979 to 1982 and, after moving to Beaumont, continued with his affiliation with Kappa in the Beaumont Alumni Chapter in 1982, where he has served as Polemarch, and is a lifetime member of Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity.

Frederick has been married to his college sweetheart, Emma, for 42 years, and they have one son, Roman Antoine, his Kappa legacy, and an initiate of the Texas State University, San Marcos, the Lambda Theta of Kappa. The Antoines are also the grandparents of two grandsons. After a 36-year career with Dupont/Invista in Orange, Frederick has continued to be a servant leader. He is a member of the St. Anthony Cathedral Basilica, where he serves as a Eucharistic Minister and leads the Sack Lunch Ministry that feeds the poor and homeless in the area at Some Other Place every Sunday morning.

Frederick lost his dad to Alzheimer’s disease and leads a team each year to raise money against the fight to end Alzheimer’s.

He loves sharing his faith and assisting with the youth, and he has imparted his commitment to truth, compassion, and honor to them. With all of these skills and personal commitments that he has shared with Kappa Alpha Psi for over 50 years, we look forward to his continued commitment to making the Beaumont Alumni Chapter that much stronger and successful.

Frederick says that he has learned, being a member of Kappa Alpha Psi, that “Sacrifice is often the prerequisite for ACHIEVEMENT.”

Manuel Breaux, Jr. “Brokaw” was introduced by the Honorable Mayor of Port Arthur, Thurman “Bill” Bartie, a lifelong friend, classmate, and fraternity brother.

The Honorable Judge Donald J. Floyd presented him with his 50-Year Kappa blazer. Manuel was born on August 20, 1954, in Port Arthur to the late Manuel Sr. and Verlie Breaux. He is a proud 1972 graduate of Abraham Lincoln High School. He entered college at Lamar University in the fall, 1972, and graduated in December 1975 with a Bachelor of Science degree, with a double major in sociology and history in secondary education.

Some of Manuel’s college highlights consisted of being a member of the famed Lamar University’s marching band, the only African-American percussionist for four years, and also played in the concert band as a first chair solo drummer. He pledged Kappa Alpha Psi in 1975 at Lamar University, as a member of the historic “SCROLLER CLUB,” and a very proud member of the most iconic Zeta Psi Line, the “Express.” He later returned to Lamar in 1977 for graduate studies and received another degree in psychology.

Manuel is married to Mary Ross Breaux for 34 years, and they have 5 children, all five are college graduates, and successful adults. Two of their daughters are members of the Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, and one has served as a regional president as an undergraduate member of Delta. They are also the proud grandparents of seven grandchildren, six grandsons and one 11-year-old granddaughter.

Manuel and Mary reside in Beaumont. He retired in 2022 from education after 48 years of stellar teaching, helping to mold students to become the very best that they can be. The Breauxs also formally owned a printing company for 30 years, and it still functions on a limited basis.

Manuel and Mary attend the Mount Calvary Baptist Church in Beaumont, and he serves as a deacon, assistant church treasurer, and Sunday school superintendent.

Manuel enjoys staying in communication with the former and current Kappa Brothers of the Zeta Psi Chapter, many of whom are childhood friends.

He is currently an active member of the Port Arthur Alumni Chapter of Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity, along with his great friend and Line Brother, Matthews Smith, and two other Zeta Psi Brothers, life-long friend, the Mayor of Port Arthur, Thurman Bartie, and Brother Cedric Miller.

Breaux respectfully acknowledged two of his “Express Line” Brothers to Chapter Invisible, at the Fraternity’s 114th founding program celebration, on Jan 5 at Bruno’s Italian Restaurant, Beaumont those being in the persons of Brother Anthony “Pulley Putt” Barber, Jr., and Brother John P. “Peanut” Patterson, who are gone on this side, but will never be forgotten in our hearts.

Anderson D. Harrison “Dale” was introduced and presented his 50-Year Kappa blazer by his legacy son in Kappa, Anderson D. “Ande” Harrison, Jr., a 2005 initiate of the Iota Delta Chapter at the University of Texas.

He was born on Aug. 29, 1955, to the late Harvey and MaeBell Evans Harrison, in Port Arthur. Dale attended Abraham Lincoln High School and graduated in 1973, and later matriculated to Lamar University in 1973, and graduated in December 1978 with his Bachelor of Business Administration degree, with a concentration in marketing. He pledged his beloved Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity, at Lamar University in 1975, along with six other Line Brothers of the incomparable “Express Line.”

Following graduation, Dale went to work for the E. I. DuPont Sabine River Works and Invista Chemical Company in Orange, retiring in 2023 after 41 years of service.

Dale is married to Pamela E. Moore Harrison for 42 years and are the parents of two children: a son, Anderson D. “Ande” Harrison, Jr., his legacy in Kappa, and a daughter, Marah Alayne Harrison.

The Harrisons are also the proud grandparents of 3 grandchildren, twins, Ashton and Aubree, and Aiden.

Dale and his wife, Pamela, are faithful members of the Antioch Missionary Baptist Church in Beaumont, where the Rev. Dr. John Adolph is their pastor. He serves in the deacon, usher, and Men at the Master’s Table ministries at the Antioch Church.

He is a former member of the Beaumont Alumni Chapter and is a lifetime member of Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity, Inc.

Donald R. Kelly “Duck” was introduced by the Honorable Mayor of Port Arthur, Thurman “Bill” Bartie, his lifelong friend, classmate, and fraternity brother, and the

Honorable Judge Donald J. Floyd presented him with his 50-Year Kappa blazer.

He was born on Dec. 29, 1953, in Port Arthur, to the late Prentiss and Mary Kelly. He is a product of the Port Arthur ISD educational system and graduated in 1972 from Abraham Lincoln High School. He went on to Lamar University in 1972 and was initiated into Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity, at Lamar University in April 1975. Donald graduated from Lamar University in December 1978 and received his Bachelor of Science degree in criminal justice.

Donald went on to work at Gulf Oil Refinery in Port Arthur and later entered the field of education at PAISD, where he has worked at all levels for the PAISD, Tekoa and Kelly Educational Services. After more than 35 years in education, he has retired and plans to enjoy visiting and watching his grandchildren grow up and graduate from high school and to further their higher educational ambitions.

Donald is the father of four children, and his legacy Kappa son, Dr. John Kelly, is a member of the Port Arthur Alumni Chapter. He is the grandfather of 10 grandchildren.

Kelly has been a long-time member of the First Street Missionary Baptist Church, where the Rev. Kalan Gardner is his pastor. He faithfully serves as an usher and member of the M.A.D. Group ministry. Donald enjoys being with his family, friends, and Kappa fraternity brothers, and is also an active member of the Elks Lodge #625 here in the city, which assists the community in feeding the needy and homeless people of Port Arthur.

Matthews “Mapps” Smith Sr. was born on May 17, 1954, in Lafayette, LA., and is the son of the late Mason Sr. and Louverda Joubert Smith. He was raised on the Smiths’ 125-acre family farm in the community of Garland, in St. Landry Parish, LA. He attended and graduated as co-valedictorian, summa cum laude, of the 1972 Class of Washington, LA. High School, and delivered the valedictory address.

Smith matriculated to Lamar University on a full academic scholarship in the fall, 1972 and graduated in 1975, conferred with his Bachelor of Arts degree in government. While at Lamar, he was a Dean’s List student in the School of Liberal Arts, a John E, Gray Presidential Scholar, a member of Who’s Who in American Colleges and Universities, and initiated into Pi Sigma Alpha Political Science Honor Fraternity, Blue Key National Men’s Honor Fraternity, and his beloved Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity in 1975, at Lamar University.

He later returned to Lamar in 1976 for graduate school, and was conferred the Master of Public Administration degree in 1979, becoming the first African-American to receive the degree in university history.

After college, Matthews went on to work for the Texas Employment Commission from 1975-1980 in Beaumont then Texaco/Star Enterprise, Port Arthur from 1980-2002, in human resources and financial services, and concluded his employment career in education from 2003-2020 as an English teacher/tutor for the Beaumont Independent School District, Tekoa Academy and PAISD on the elementary, middle, and high school levels.

Smith is a Life member of both the Grand Chapter and Southwestern Province of Kappa Alpha Psi. He is currently a member of the Port Arthur Alumni Chapter, where he has served as Polemarch, Keeper of Records, and member of, Board of Directors. He has also served the Southwestern Province as its East and Southeast Texas Administrative Assistant and Keeper of Records. He is the recipient of numerous Kappa awards, including the Dr. Edward R. Ellois, Jr., Alumni Kappa Man-of-the-Year Award, several Provincial Polemarch service awards, and is a two-time Southwestern Province Life-Time Achievement Award recipient for his service to his community and to mankind.

Matthews is married to the former Janice M. Hope (Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority) 43 years, and they are the parents of 4 wonderful children: Lancie L. Goodie, Dr. Michelle R. Smith, Ph.D. (Delta Sigma Theta Sorority), Natalie N. Smith, and Matthews Smith, II (wife, Markesha M. Smith-Member, Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity). The Smiths are the proud grandparents of three grandchildren: Anaudia D. Green, Devin L. Glenn, Jr., and Micah M. Smith.

Matthews is an ordained Baptist Deacon (emeritus), and he and Janice are members of the Eastern Star Missionary Baptist Church in Port Arthur, where the Rev. Vester Thompson is pastor. His personal philosophy in life is from his paternal grandfather, Dave Smith, Sr.: “There Is No Excellence Without Great Labor.”

The 2024-2025 Fraternity Motto: “100 Years and Building…The Journey Continues”