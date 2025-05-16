Maverik White, 2025 Shining Star, aims for the skies Published 3:57 pm Friday, May 16, 2025

Maverik White seeks to fly in the sky, but he knows what it’s like to be grounded.

Maverik White is the recipient of this year’s Shining Star award given by Justice of the Peace, Precinct 7, Brad Burnett. The award is given to one high school student from Mid-County who has managed to turn their life around.

“Wow, I’m very emotional, I’m not really media trained,” White said. “I’m excited, but almost scared at the same time and it’s just a little surreal. I’m happy that this is the outcome that has come in this situation, I’m happy that this is the outcome that has come in this situation, that it didn’t take a bad turn and it did continue on its path.”

The ceremony, held in Judge Burnett’s courtroom, was filled with White’s family, teachers and supporters in celebration of this young man’s achievement. The letter to nominate White was written by Amber Oleksy, PN-G High School Assistant Principal and his former teachers Pamela Hudnall, Klye Clemmons and Erin Boudreaux.

“I get rooms full of kids that I don’t know anything about, and I don’t know their past or present and all I can concentrate on is their future,” said Hudnall, White’s former math teacher at PN-G High School. “Maverik, since the day I have met him, has smiled and greeted me when he sees me.”

White lost his mother before the pandemic began and found difficulty in focusing on academics after his life was changed overnight. He sought out different coping strategies during this difficult time, eventually ending in White being sent to the Alternative Campus after finding himself in front of a judge twice.

Students are nominated by teachers, counselors, police officers or principals who have seen this young student transform into something greater than they were before.

“I did not know it existed at first and when they explained it to me, I just didn’t really feel like that was me if that makes sense,” White said. “I didn’t feel like I deserved it, but everyone here is so supportive and everybody makes a difference, everybody matters. Any kid could have gotten this award, but it’s an honor to achieve it.”



White currently has all A’s and B’s for this school year. He is currently employed at Chick-fil-A to earn some money after school. He plans to attend Lamar State College-Port Arthur after graduation to work toward a business degree while getting his pilot’s license with the ultimate goal of owning his own charter plane business.

As part of the ceremony and award, White was given a free intro lesson to aviation by KUSA Aviation in Beaumont, along with a goodie bag of items from LSCPA to further encourage him and others like him to continue their dreams. Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Aaron Howell and Captain Jerry Lowe presented White with a JCSO patch and invited him to tour the facility. “I have seen many students make big transformations in the last few years,” Judge Burnett said. “Many ‘Shining Star’ success stories really help motivate others to stay in school and reach their potential. They all make us proud, from receiving a heroic certificate of commendation by the U.S. Marines to moving on and excelling in college or their job. Each accomplishment is just as significant. Port Neches Groves Recipient, Maverik White, has triumphed over hardships and will be very successful, you just watch and see.”