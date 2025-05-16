Mid-Jefferson County Retired School Personnel present scholarships Published 3:30 pm Friday, May 16, 2025

Mid-Jefferson County Retired School Personnel recently awarded scholarships to two Mid-County graduates, Camila Perez of Nederland High School and Isabella Richard of Port Neches-Groves High School. The scholarship program began in 2017 with the support of local businesses, who provide the majority of the funding, and donations from members of the local unit of the Texas Retired Teachers Association.

Camila Perez of Nederland High School plans to attend Lamar University and earn a degree in studio arts. During her years in high school, Perez was active in the Spanish

Honor Society, National Honor Society, and TNT (Terrific Nederland Teens). As a member of the NHS Art Club, she participated in UIL Film-Digital Animation. Through the art club, she also participated in the Southeast Texas cancer fundraiser, among other civic activities.

Isabella Richard is set to graduate from Port Neches-Groves High School. Following graduation, she plans to attend Texas A&M University in College Station to pursue a degree in political science. During her time at PNG, Richard participated in band, drill team, student council, and National Honor Society. She was also involved in the American Sign Language Club. She is a junior member of Dance Masters of America. Isabella also volunteered to assist with the rebuilding of Tugboat Island at Port Neches Park.