Port Arthur woman sentenced to federal prison for trafficking fentanyl Published 3:39 pm Friday, May 16, 2025

BEAUMONT – A Port Arthur woman has been sentenced to federal prison for possessing fentanyl for distribution in the Eastern District of Texas, announced Acting U.S. Attorney Abe McGlothin, Jr.

Kailynn Ina Hardy, 25, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute fentanyl and was sentenced to 57 months in federal prison by U.S. District Judge Marcia A. Crone on May 13, 2025.

According to information presented in court, in August 2023, law enforcement began investigating Hardy for suspicion of drug trafficking in Jefferson County. During the investigation, officers were able to obtain fentanyl-laced pills which Hardy had distributed. Hardy admitted to being involved in a drug trafficking conspiracy involving at least 400 grams of fentanyl.

This case was investigated by the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration; Beaumont Police Department; Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office; Port Neches Police Department; FBI; Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives; and the Port Arthur Police Department. This case was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorneys Jonathan C. Lee and Matt Quinn.