Port Neches Police Police – Calls and arrests from May 5 to May 11

**Reflects arrests and offense reports only**

 

May 5

  • Christopher Schofield, 44, was arrested for Port Neches Municipal Court warrant(s) in the 2100 block of 9th Street.
  • Chase Norris, 38, was arrested for other agency warrant(s) in the 2400 block of Port Neches Avenue.

 

May 6

  • Ruth Scott, 34, was arrested for other agency warrant(s) in the 900 block of Port Neches Avenue.
  • Willis Minix, 34 was arrested for other agency warrant(s) in the 2800 block of Nall.

 

May 7

  • Timothy Williams, 43, was arrested for other agency warrant(s).
  • Dustin Grace, 36, was arrested for possession of a firearm by a felon in the 2100 block of 2nd Street.
  • Emily Schmidt, 41, was arrested for possession of a controlled substance in the 1300 block of Nall.
  • Adelyn Carlin, 18, was arrested for other agency warrant(s) and fail to identify fugitive/intent to give false information in the 700 block of Bella Vita.
  • Officer investigated a report of unlawful restraint, and assault in the 2300 block of Nall.

 

May 8

  • Tyler Tatum, 32, was arrested for possession of a controlled substance and resisting arrest, search or transport in the 1200 block of Montrose.
  • Jhakala Wathersby, 27, was arrested for other agency warrant(s) in the 2200 block of Magnolia.
  • Derek Moore, Jr.25, was arrested for other agency warrant(s) in the 1400 block of Park Street.
  • Hector Crisanty, 56, was arrested for Port Neches Municipal Court warrant(s) in the 3900 block of Magnolia.

 

May 9

  • Amy Smith, 38, was arrested for other agency warrant(s) in the 800 block of Magnolia.
  • Kempa Fontenot, 38, was arrested for possession of a controlled substance and other agency warrant(s) in the 800 block of Magnolia. 
  • A terroristic threat was reported in the 800 block of Ridgewood Drive.
  • An assault was reported in the 2300 block of 6th Street.

May 10

  • Donna Arnold, 42, was arrested for driving while intoxicated/open alcohol container in the 2600 block of Grand Blvd. 

 

May 11

  • Heidi Achee, 50, and James Cook, 64, were both arrested for possession of a 
  • An assault was reported in the 1600 block of Johnson.

 

