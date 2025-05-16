Port Neches Police Police – Calls and arrests from May 5 to May 11

**Reflects arrests and offense reports only**

May 5

Chase Norris, 38, was arrested for other agency warrant(s) in the 2400 block of Port Neches Avenue.

Christopher Schofield, 44, was arrested for Port Neches Municipal Court warrant(s) in the 2100 block of 9

May 6

Willis Minix, 34 was arrested for other agency warrant(s) in the 2800 block of Nall.

Ruth Scott, 34, was arrested for other agency warrant(s) in the 900 block of Port Neches Avenue.

May 7

Timothy Williams, 43, was arrested for other agency warrant(s).

Dustin Grace, 36, was arrested for possession of a firearm by a felon in the 2100 block of 2 nd Street.

Emily Schmidt, 41, was arrested for possession of a controlled substance in the 1300 block of Nall.

Adelyn Carlin, 18, was arrested for other agency warrant(s) and fail to identify fugitive/intent to give false information in the 700 block of Bella Vita.