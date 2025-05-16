Port Neches Police Police – Calls and arrests from May 5 to May 11
Published 3:45 pm Friday, May 16, 2025
|
Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...
Port Neches Police Police – Calls and arrests from May 5 to May 11
**Reflects arrests and offense reports only**
May 5
- Christopher Schofield, 44, was arrested for Port Neches Municipal Court warrant(s) in the 2100 block of 9th Street.
- Chase Norris, 38, was arrested for other agency warrant(s) in the 2400 block of Port Neches Avenue.
May 6
- Ruth Scott, 34, was arrested for other agency warrant(s) in the 900 block of Port Neches Avenue.
- Willis Minix, 34 was arrested for other agency warrant(s) in the 2800 block of Nall.
May 7
- Timothy Williams, 43, was arrested for other agency warrant(s).
- Dustin Grace, 36, was arrested for possession of a firearm by a felon in the 2100 block of 2nd Street.
- Emily Schmidt, 41, was arrested for possession of a controlled substance in the 1300 block of Nall.
- Adelyn Carlin, 18, was arrested for other agency warrant(s) and fail to identify fugitive/intent to give false information in the 700 block of Bella Vita.
- Officer investigated a report of unlawful restraint, and assault in the 2300 block of Nall.
May 8
- Tyler Tatum, 32, was arrested for possession of a controlled substance and resisting arrest, search or transport in the 1200 block of Montrose.
- Jhakala Wathersby, 27, was arrested for other agency warrant(s) in the 2200 block of Magnolia.
- Derek Moore, Jr.25, was arrested for other agency warrant(s) in the 1400 block of Park Street.
- Hector Crisanty, 56, was arrested for Port Neches Municipal Court warrant(s) in the 3900 block of Magnolia.
May 9
- Amy Smith, 38, was arrested for other agency warrant(s) in the 800 block of Magnolia.
- Kempa Fontenot, 38, was arrested for possession of a controlled substance and other agency warrant(s) in the 800 block of Magnolia.
- A terroristic threat was reported in the 800 block of Ridgewood Drive.
- An assault was reported in the 2300 block of 6th Street.
May 10
- Donna Arnold, 42, was arrested for driving while intoxicated/open alcohol container in the 2600 block of Grand Blvd.
May 11
- Heidi Achee, 50, and James Cook, 64, were both arrested for possession of a
- An assault was reported in the 1600 block of Johnson.