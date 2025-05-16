United Way Mid & South Jefferson County Provides Local Youth with 21,680 Books Published 3:50 pm Friday, May 16, 2025

For the past six years, the United Way of Mid & South Jefferson County has been turning the page on early literacy challenges—one book, one reader, one vending machine at a time.

In 2019, United Way launched its Early Reading Initiative, with a bold and intentional focus on first-grade students. While many literacy programs target older youth, this initiative chose to reach children at the very beginning of their academic journey—when curiosity is high, imaginations are wild, and the magic of books can leave a lifelong impression.

“We wanted to meet children right at the moment they start seeing books not just as homework—but as adventures, discoveries, and friends,” said Janie Johnson, United Way CEO.

Since its launch, the Early Reading Initiative has placed 15 book vending machines in elementary schools across the region. These eye-catching, brightly colored machines work just like snack machines—but instead of candy, they’re stocked with brand-new books. Teachers award special tokens to students for milestones such as classroom/academic goals, demonstrating good behavior, or earning accelerated reading points. The tokens unlock a free book of the student’s choice, making reading a reward and a joy.

United Way personally stocks the machines at least twice a year, ensuring the book selection stays fresh, fun, and tailored to young readers.

Adding to this impact, the organization is celebrating the third annual Summer Reading Palooza—a summertime extension of the initiative designed to prevent the “summer slide” in literacy. Campuses equipped with vending machines are invited to host a book fair type event or receive book bags filled with reading materials specifically for kindergarten and 1st-grade students. For many children, this program sparks the beginning of their very own home library.

This summer alone, ten campuses hosted Reading Paloozas, helping families build positive reading habits before the school year even begins. “Seeing the excitement in their faces when we tell them that they will pick out books to bring home and keep, that pure joy is magic. Reading is a life skill that sets students on a path of success, and the United Way is proud to partner with our school districts to make that magic happen,” said Priscilla Ochoa, Engagement Director at the United Way.

To date, United Way has proudly placed 21,680 books into the hands and homes of children in our community.

These efforts are made possible through strong partnerships with Groves, Nederland, Port Neches, Port Arthur, and Sabine Pass Independent School Districts—a testament to what’s possible when schools, nonprofits, and communities come together for the next generation.

“This initiative is about more than books—it’s about empowerment,” said Johnson. “We’re not just handing out stories. We’re building confidence, connection, and a foundation for future success.”

For more information about the Early Reading Initiative or how to support local literacy programs, visit https://www.unitedwaymsjc.org.