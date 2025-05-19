Published 11:59 am Monday, May 19, 2025

Johanna Marie Sanders Lewis, 77, of Port Arthur, TX, passed away peacefully on May 10, 2025, surrounded by family. A lifelong member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Johanna was a retired Huntsman Chemical employee and devoted community volunteer.

She is survived by her husband of 54 years, Alfred Lewis; three sons; grandchildren; great-grandson; sister; nieces and nephews, brother in-law, sister-in law, and many loved ones. She was known for her kindness, faith, calling everybody “baby”, and the phrase, “God is in control”.

Funeral services will be 10 a.m. Saturday, May 24, 2025 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 920 Booker Washington, Port Arthur, TX with visitation from 8 a.m. until service time. Entombment will follow in Greenlawn Memorial Park.