Published 12:02 pm Monday, May 19, 2025

Shelia Marie “Hawkins” Roy was born in Port Arthur, Texas on March 10, 1951 to the union of Joseph and Verna Mae Hawkins. On Friday, May 9, 2025, in Beaumont,Texas, Shelia entered eternal rest with the Lord.

Services will be at 11 am Saturday, May 17, 2025 at Mt Calvary Baptist Church Port Arthur, Texas. Interment will follow at Greenlawn Memorial Park. For additional obituary information visit hannahfh.com