Published 12:05 pm Monday, May 19, 2025

Thelma Knight Lyons (“Nanny”), a beloved educator, dedicated community volunteer/servant, devoted Christian and cherished member of the family, passed away peacefully at the age of 92 on Wednesday, May 7, 2025 at Bristol Park Memory Care Facility, in Cypress, Texas. A native of Cheneyville, Louisiana, Thelma relocated to Port Arthur, Texas where she was a longstanding member of the Port Arthur community for more than 79 years.

Thelma graduated from Abraham Lincoln High School in 1951 and later received her Bachelor of Science Degree in Business Administration in 1955 from Prairie View A&M University. She was an elementary educator for more than 30 years and was also a proud member of the Port Arthur, TX graduate chapter of Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Inc.

She leaves to cherish her life and memory, niece, Beverly Payne (Melvin) of Orange, Texas, great-niece Hazel Williams of Cypress, Texas, and great-great niece Jordan Roberson of Dallas, Texas. Devoted friends Reverend and Sister JJ Nichols, Ida Como, Ethel Gray, and Ora Guillory of Port Arthur, Texas.

Thelma was preceded in death by Charity and Beverly Knight (parents), Horace Knight (brother), Lonesome Knight (brother), Leon Jackson (brother), Lucille and Charlie Adams (sister and brother-in-law), Michael Adams (nephew), and Jimmy Adams (nephew).

A celebration of Thelma’s life will be 11:30am, Wednesday, May 21, 2025 at Gabriel Funeral Home Chapel, 3800 Memorial Blvd., Port Arthur, Texas 77642, with visitation from 9:30am – 11:30am. Internment will take place at First Edgefield Cemetery, U.S. Highway 71, Cheneyville, LA 71325.