Willie B. Flanagan was born December 3rd, 1932 in Washington, TX to the late Thomas J. Kinlaw Sr. and Bessie Mae Davis-Kinlaw. On April 17, 2025 Willie B. Flanagan answered God’s call and departed this earthly life.

She served faithfully in the choir and missions at Bethel AME Methodist Church along with her children and grandchildren. She was a member of several civic and social clubs. Willie B. Flanagan became a member of Israel Chapel AME Methodist Church in the early 1990’s actively serving as well.

Willie B. Flanagan is preceded in death by her parents, Thomas J. Kinlaw Sr. and Bessie Mae Davis-Kinlaw; five brothers, Thomas J. Kinlaw Jr., Lloyd Kinlaw, Ernest Kinlaw, Maurice Kinlaw, Lee Arthur Kinlaw and Joe B. Kinlaw; six children, Thomas Kinlaw III, Bernard Flanagan, Craig Flanagan, Jay Vonne Flanagan, Monica Flanagan and Dexter Flanagan; two grandchildren, Theophilus Trainer and Tremaine Flanagan.

She leaves to cherish her memory seven children, Octavia Jones-Reed (Joseph), Linda Staley (Eugene), D’Drena Williams (Michael, Sr.), Latrice Navey, Madelyn Flanagan, Sharon Flanagan and Shalia Flanagan; two daughters-In-law, Gloria Flanagan and Brenda Flanagan, and a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Special thanks to Paul and Betty Williams, Pulse Hospice, Best Hospice, Apria, Dr. Oscar Enriquez, Dr. Kristopher Delacruz and The Medical Center of Southeast Texas, Gabriel Funeral Home, Rock Island MBC, First Sixth Street MBC, New Beginnings MBC and Israel Chapel AME.

Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Tuesday, May 20, 2025 at Rock Island Baptist Church, 549 W. 11th Street, Port Arthur, Texas with visitation from 9 a.m. until service time. Burial will follow in Live Oak Cemetery.