Ask A Cop – Validity of driving with learners permit out of state questioned Published 2:25 pm Tuesday, May 20, 2025

Trina from Port Arthur asks- Officer Antoine, I’m planning to go to Louisiana with my granddaughter and she has a valid learner’s permit issued in Texas. Will she be allowed to operate a motor vehicle with her permit while we’re in Louisiana?

Answer- Good question Trina. It is true that once you are licensed in ANY state in the United States of America, you are privileged to operate a motor vehicle in ALL states in this great nation. Trina, on the other hand, learner’s permits are not viewed the same. Most states will allow a learning driver to operate in their state legally as long as they follow the restrictions given by the issuing state. Trina, your granddaughter is welcomed by the state of Louisiana to drive on their roads as long as she abides by their laws, and her restriction of having a licensed operator in the front seat over the age of 21. I’m grateful you sought information because every state is not so kind to learning out of state drivers with permits. Here’s a list of states that will NOT allow learning drivers: Arizona, District of Columbia, Hawaii, New Hampshire, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee and Vermont.

Hal from Nederland asks- Officer Antoine, my wife and I were traveling on the freeway and I happened to miss my exit. So I pulled over to the shoulder, put the vehicle in reverse and proceeded to back up, and my wife flipped out on me. I only missed the exit by 50 feet, which I could have easily backed up and took my exit. But because of what I was experiencing inside the car, I decided to put my car in drive and continue forward. Is there something illegal about backing up if it can be done safely? It’s not like I was in another lane, I was on the shoulder?



Answer- Good question Hal. You should buy your wife flowers and cook for her or take her to dinner, because that’s going to be a lot easier than hearing the MRS. tell you she was right and you were WRONG. Hal, you should NEVER, EVER under ANY given circumstance back up a vehicle on the highway. Not only is this dangerous, but it’s also illegal in the state of Texas. Vehicles are moving at a very high rate of speed and if someone wants to get over onto the shoulder and you are backing, this could be fatal! By the way Hal, I hope your cooking skills are on point because you are going to need them…

Paul from Orange asks- Officer Antoine I’m sorry if this Is a dumb question but I must ask anyway. Is it illegal for me to park my car and not set the emergency parking brake on my property or is it illegal to park my car and not set the emergency parking brake on a flat surface anyway. I know this seems absurd as to why in the world would I ever consider such a thing! Officer Antoine I am praying for you and all police officers that suit up daily to help keep us from harm.

Answer- Good question Paul. Thanks for the question and remember the only dumb question is the question you refuse to ask. Many motorists will learn something new today about parking brakes because you were bold enough to take a stand and ask a question you deemed dumb. Yes, failing to engage the parking brake after exiting a vehicle is a law that’s 100% enforceable in Texas. Paul in the state of Texas law enforcement officers do not routinely enforce private property laws! So we will NOT enforce the failure to engage parking brakes on your driveway. Now Paul on the roadway is a different story, if you exit your vehicle you MUST engage your parking brakes every time you exit your vehicle no matter if the surface you are parked on is flat or on an incline.

