Published 2:48 pm Tuesday, May 20, 2025

Joan Castillo, 92, peacefully departed to her heavenly home on May 15, 2025. Born on January 7, 1933, in Port Arthur, Texas, to James and Grace Ambler, Joan’s life was a testament to love, dedication, and creativity.

On December 22, 1951, at the bright young age of 18, Joan married her love, René Fernandez Castillo. Together, they built a life in Groves, sharing nearly 64 years of marriage. René and Joan raised five children and selflessly supported countless other family members and friends in their seasons of need. Most notably, Joan cared for her disabled sister, Aline, from childhood through adulthood, embodying selflessness and devotion. A lifelong member of First Baptist Church of Groves, Joan’s faith was the cornerstone of her life.

Joan was known for her hard work, creative spirit, love for beauty, and unmatched cooking. For many decades she balanced a career as a bookkeeper with the demands of family life and caring for others. Even at 90, she could be found tending to her yard, a reflection of her enduring vitality. Family gatherings were incomplete without her renowned “Memaw’s rolls,” and one would be hard pressed to find fried chicken and homemade pizza to rival hers. Joan found joy in creating beauty, whether through gardening, stained glass, china painting, crafting handmade jewelry, or crocheting in her later years.

Joan was preceded in death by her parents James and Grace Ambler, husband, René Fernandez Castillo, sister Aline Ambler, son Joseph Ricardo Castillo, and son-in-law Russell Clay Mathis.

She leaves behind her children, Rosemary Castillo Mathis, David René Castillo, Ronnie Allen Castillo and wife Kay, and Herbert Ambler Castillo; grandchildren, Marjorie Grace Mathis, Allen Clay Mathis and wife Amy, Emily Anne Ibrahim and husband Ayman, Brittany Lea Boudoin and husband Garrett, Christina Renee Castillo, and Dylan James Castillo and wife Anette; and two great-grandchildren, Cohen Clay Mathis and Brody Allen Mathis.

Visitation will be held on Saturday, May 24, 2025, at Melancon Levingston Funeral Home in Groves at 10:00 a.m., followed by the funeral service at 11:00 a.m. Burial will take place at Oak Bluff Memorial Park in Port Neches.