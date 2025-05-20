Nederland ISD offering no cost meals during summer vacation Published 3:11 pm Tuesday, May 20, 2025

Nederland – Nederland ISD is offering children 18 and younger and enrolled students with disabilities up to 21 years old with healthy no-cost summer meals.

The Summer Food Service Program is a U.S. Department of Agriculture nutrition program administered in the Lone Star State by the Texas Department of Agriculture.

When school lets out cafeterias close with them with some students losing access to the only healthy meal they might have for the day. The program seeks to aid the 1 in 5 kids in Texas that struggle with hunger year round.

Three Nederland ISD school will be open to offer these meals during the summer:

Nederland High School, 2101 N. 18th St.

Breakfast 7:30 – 9:30 a.m.

Lunch 11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

Central Middle School, 200 N. 17th St.

Breakfast 7:30 – 9:30 a.m.

Lunch 11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

Highland Park Elementary School, 200 S. 6th St.

Breakfast 7:30 a.m. – 9:30 a.m.

Lunch 12 – 1 p.m.