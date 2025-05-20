Nederland Police activity for the week of May 12 – 18

Published 2:55 pm Tuesday, May 20, 2025

By PA News

May 12

  • William Rufus Woods, 56, was arrested for warrants in the Fairbanks/Spring area.
  • Jacolbi Cordez Jones, 37, was arrested for warrants other agency in the 4800 block FM 365 Port Arthur.
  • Aubree Grace Kennedy, 18, was arrested for assault on the 2600 block Avenue G.
  • Burglary of habitation was reported on the 1400 block Arbor Court.
  • Theft was reported on the 3100 block Memphis.
  • Credit/debit card abuse was reported on the 2400 block Memphis.
  • Theft was reported on the 2900 block Nederland Avenue.
  • Assault causing bodily injury was reported on the 2300 block Avenue H.
  • NPD warrants were executed on the 800 block Ridgewood – Port Neches.

May 13 

  • Mitchell Montondon, 64, was arrested for possession of a controlled substance on the 300 block south Memorial.
  • April Michelle Morales, 42, was arrested for failure to ID, warrants and possession of a controlled substance on the 300 block South Memorial.

May 14

  • Death by natural causes was reported on the 200 block North 33rd Street. 
  • Credit/debit card abuse was reported on the 2300 block Gary Avenue.
  • Assault causing severe bodily injury was reported on the 2200 block Avenue C.

May 15

  • Criminal Mischief was reported on the 200 block North Highway 69.
  • Criminal trespassing was reported on the 900 block Boston Avenue.
  • Found property was reported on the 1400 block of Boston Avenue.

May 16

  • Alec Michael Tyler, 25, was arrested for DWI/UCW on the 100 block South 27th Street.
  • Criminal Mischief was reported on the 3300 block Park Drive.
  • Assault against an elderly or disabled individual was reported on the 2100 block Helena.

May 17

  • Kempa Rachelle Fontenot, 38, was arrested for DWI 3rd or more on the 2600 block Nederland Avenue.
  • Keanan Rashod Simpson, 25, was arrested for DWI/Open alcohol container, Failure to ID and warrants other agency on the 2800 block FM 365.
  • Nederland warrants other agency were executed on West Port Arthur Road at 3514 – Beaumont.
  • Theft was reported on Swarner at 13th Street.
  • Assault causing bodily injury was reported on the 400 block North 4th Street.

May 18 

  • Paul Martinez, 34, was arrested for public intoxication on the 3600 block FM 365.

