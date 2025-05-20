Nederland Police activity for the week of May 12 – 18

May 12

William Rufus Woods, 56, was arrested for warrants in the Fairbanks/Spring area.

Jacolbi Cordez Jones, 37, was arrested for warrants other agency in the 4800 block FM 365 Port Arthur.

Aubree Grace Kennedy, 18, was arrested for assault on the 2600 block Avenue G.

Burglary of habitation was reported on the 1400 block Arbor Court.

Theft was reported on the 3100 block Memphis.

Credit/debit card abuse was reported on the 2400 block Memphis.

Theft was reported on the 2900 block Nederland Avenue.

Assault causing bodily injury was reported on the 2300 block Avenue H.