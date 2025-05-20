Nederland Police activity for the week of May 12 – 18
Published 2:55 pm Tuesday, May 20, 2025
|
May 12
- William Rufus Woods, 56, was arrested for warrants in the Fairbanks/Spring area.
- Jacolbi Cordez Jones, 37, was arrested for warrants other agency in the 4800 block FM 365 Port Arthur.
- Aubree Grace Kennedy, 18, was arrested for assault on the 2600 block Avenue G.
- Burglary of habitation was reported on the 1400 block Arbor Court.
- Theft was reported on the 3100 block Memphis.
- Credit/debit card abuse was reported on the 2400 block Memphis.
- Theft was reported on the 2900 block Nederland Avenue.
- Assault causing bodily injury was reported on the 2300 block Avenue H.
- NPD warrants were executed on the 800 block Ridgewood – Port Neches.
May 13
- Mitchell Montondon, 64, was arrested for possession of a controlled substance on the 300 block south Memorial.
- April Michelle Morales, 42, was arrested for failure to ID, warrants and possession of a controlled substance on the 300 block South Memorial.
May 14
- Death by natural causes was reported on the 200 block North 33rd Street.
- Credit/debit card abuse was reported on the 2300 block Gary Avenue.
- Assault causing severe bodily injury was reported on the 2200 block Avenue C.
May 15
- Criminal Mischief was reported on the 200 block North Highway 69.
- Criminal trespassing was reported on the 900 block Boston Avenue.
- Found property was reported on the 1400 block of Boston Avenue.
May 16
- Alec Michael Tyler, 25, was arrested for DWI/UCW on the 100 block South 27th Street.
- Criminal Mischief was reported on the 3300 block Park Drive.
- Assault against an elderly or disabled individual was reported on the 2100 block Helena.
May 17
- Kempa Rachelle Fontenot, 38, was arrested for DWI 3rd or more on the 2600 block Nederland Avenue.
- Keanan Rashod Simpson, 25, was arrested for DWI/Open alcohol container, Failure to ID and warrants other agency on the 2800 block FM 365.
- Nederland warrants other agency were executed on West Port Arthur Road at 3514 – Beaumont.
- Theft was reported on Swarner at 13th Street.
- Assault causing bodily injury was reported on the 400 block North 4th Street.
May 18
- Paul Martinez, 34, was arrested for public intoxication on the 3600 block FM 365.