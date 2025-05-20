Rotary Club of Port Arthur Presents Scholarships Published 3:20 pm Tuesday, May 20, 2025

1 of 2

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

The Rotary Club of Port Arthur presented scholarships to 18 Port Arthur high school class of 2025 graduates this week.

The scholarships, which were awarded at a ceremony at the Carl Parker Center on the Lamar State College Port Arthur campus, totaled $20,000 including a $1.000 Rotary Club of Port Arthur Endowment Award to LSCPA.

One of the soon-to-be graduates, Travionna Woodson-Baily, was awarded the Libby Arnold Scholarship. This is a new scholarship named in honor of the late Olivia “Libby” Arnold who was past president of the Club and the first Hispanic to hold the title.

Scholarship recipients include:

Ashley Chavez, Bob Hope High School

Alexsa Cervantez, Sabine Pass High School

Asher Cutberth, Bob Hope High School

Ariana A. Figeroa, Bob Hope High School

Alene Michelle Gongora, Sabine Pass High School

Davaughn Hebert, Memorial HIgh School

Khennidi Landry, Wilson Early College High School

Brithsy Ly, Bob Hope High School

Vallerie V. Martinez, Bob Hope HIgh School

Alan Medina, Bob Hope High School

Steffany Nervy, Sabine Pass High School

Dylan Nguyen, Wilson Early College High School

Bryana Rodriguez, Wilson Early College High School

Abigail Rosales, Bob Hope High School

Amanda Truong, Wilson Early College High School

Scarlett Velasquez, Bob Hope High School

Jacob Wells, Wilson Early College High School

Travionna Woodson-Bailey, Tekoa Academy of Accelerated Studies

The object of Rotary is to encourage and foster the ideal of service as a basis of worthy enterprise and to encourage and foster the ideal of service in community life among other areas of focus. The club accomplishes such service in the form of multiple activities such as the dictionary project in providing dictionaries to all third-grade students in Port Arthur,providing college scholarships to Port Arthur high school students of thousands of dollars, distribution of car seats to mothers in need of support, delivery of beds to children in Southeast Texas who are without beds to sleep on and more, according to a statement from the organization.