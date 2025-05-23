Ballew, Garcia earn American Legion Award Published 4:43 pm Friday, May 23, 2025

PORT NECHES — Kyle Hooper, principal at Port Neches Middle School, representing American Legion Post 493 in Nederland, presented the coveted American Legion Award Thursday during a special 8th grade Awards Day Ceremony. This medal and certificate are given annually to one eighth grade girl and one eighth grade boy who display the high qualities of courage, honor, leadership, patriotism, scholarship, and service.

Receiving the award for the 2024-2025 school year are Sophia Garcia, daughter of Armando and Jennifer Garcia of Port Neches, and Bront Ballew, son of Mike and Andrea Ballew of Groves.

Garica is vice president of the student council, in National Junior Honor Society, and recently made junior varsity cheerleader for the 2025-2026 school year. Garcia dances at Taylor Dance Studio and for the Southeast Texas Ballet Company. Sophia also is involved in the First Baptist Groves youth group.

Garcia was crowned 2025 Future Miss Port Neches and is honored for the opportunity to represent and serve her community.

Ballew is the son of Mike and Andrea Ballew.

While attending PNMS, Ballew served as the president of the National Junior Honor Society and as a member of student council. He also participated as a Warrior musician in Symphonic Band as a percussionist where he earned a position in the All Region Band. He also competed in UIL Solo and Ensemble where he earned a superior rating for his solo performance. Bront participated as a Warrior

athlete in football, soccer, track and Unified Sports. Outside of school he swims for the Spindletop Seadragons, plays piano, and attends church at The Temple where he volunteers each summer with Family Mission Week. Ballew received numerous awards during his time at Port Neches Middle School including Winning Warrior and Kind Warrior. He looks forward to attending Port Neches Groves High School as a freshman next fall where he plans to play percussion in the band, play soccer, and volunteer with Key Club.