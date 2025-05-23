Beaumont man assaults, kidnaps female acquaintance from work in Port Neches; bond set at $800,000 Published 4:11 pm Friday, May 23, 2025

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

PORT NECHES — A Beaumont man that reportedly assaulted, choked and kidnapped a female acquaintance from her job in Port Neches is being held on an $800,000 bond.

Korleone Squally Comeaux, 20, was arrested May 15 on a warrant in connection to the May 13 incident.

Port Neches Police Chief Cheri Griffith said the victim was at work in Port Neches sitting with an elderly individual when Comeaux arrived to talk to her. The two went and sat in her vehicle and at some point the male became angry and started choking and assaulting the woman. At some point the woman passed out and woke up and realized she wasn’t in her vehicle anymore but was in Comeaux’s vehicle and they were in Beaumont.

At that point the woman began coughing and Comeaux reportedly said, “oh my God, I thought you were dead,” Griffith said.

The victim was able to convince Comeaux to bring her back to her place of work in Port Neches but he stayed with her, instructing her to clean up but would not leave. He allegedly kept her in one of the rooms of the house.

When her shift was ending and relief was coming he finally let her out and told her not to say anything, Griffith added.

The victim was able to go to the police station in Port Neches where she made a report. Detectives put the case together and brought it to the Jefferson County District Attorney’s Office and a warrant was issued.

Comeaux was arrested by Beaumont Police May 15. Magistrate MArc DeRouen set bond at $800,000 on the charge of aggravated kidnapping-bodily injury. Should Comeaux make bond he must wear a GP monitoring device, have no contact/communication with the victim and must remain in Jefferson County.