Beaumont man sentenced for possessing machine gun conversion device Published 4:53 pm Friday, May 23, 2025

BEAUMONT, Texas – A Beaumont man has been sentenced to federal prison for possessing a machine gun in the Eastern District of Texas, announced Acting U.S. Attorney Abe McGlothin, Jr.

Aaron Charles Hill, 22, pleaded guilty to possession of a machine gun and was sentenced to 57 months in federal prison by U.S. District Judge Marcia A. Crone on May 21, 2025.

According to information presented in court, on July 15, 2024, law enforcement was dispatched to an apartment complex on Pinchback Road in Beaumont in reference to a disturbance with a firearm. The victim reported being chased by multiple armed persons trying to shoot him. Hill was apprehended attempting to leave the scene with two stolen pistols, one of which was equipped with an extended magazine and a machinegun conversion device, also referred to as a Glock switch. A Glock switch is a small device that can be attached to the rear of the slide of a handgun, converting a semi-automatic pistol into a fully automatic machinegun. Federal law defines a machinegun as a weapon which shoots, is designed to shoot, or can be readily restored to shoot, automatically more than one shot, without manual reloading, by a single function of the trigger.

This case is part of Operation Take Back America, a nationwide initiative that marshals the full resources of the Department of Justice to repel the invasion of illegal immigration, achieve the total elimination of cartels and transnational criminal organizations (TCOs), and protect our communities from the perpetrators of violent crime. Operation Take Back America streamlines efforts and resources from the Department’s Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Forces (OCDETFs) and Project Safe Neighborhood (PSN).

This case was investigated by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the Beaumont Police Department and prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Matt Quinn.