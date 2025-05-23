Early voting to begin for Port Arthur mayoral runoff election Published 4:51 pm Friday, May 23, 2025

Early voting for Port Arthur’s mayoral runoff election begins Tuesday and runs through May 31.

Voters will decide whether to elect Charlotte Moses and Charlie Lewis Jr. to the top spot.

Moses, 61, is a realtor who has previously served on Port Arthur City Council and the Port Arthur Economic Development Corporation. Lewis, 49, is vice president of Texas Railroad and Refinery Cleaning Services and has served as vice chairman of Pleasure Island Advisory Board.

Charlotte Moses and Charlie Lewis Jr. were the top two vote getters with 1,742 and 1,079 votes respectively. Moses and Lewis beat two other candidates, Chuck Vincent and Allen “Opie” Valka in the May 3 election.

Early voting

Early voting will be from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m Tuesday, May 27 to Saturday, May 31, from noon to 5 p.m Sunday, June 1 and 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday, June 2 and Tuesday, June 3.

Election Day voting

Voting on Election Day June 7 is from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the following locations:

Sabine Pass Independent School District, 5641 S. Gulfway Drive (All or a portion of Jefferson County Election Precinct 32)

Port Arthur Alternative Center, 6301 Pat Ave. (Former Dick Dowling School)

(All or a portion of Jefferson County Election Precinct

33, 34, 80, & 101)

Tyrrell Elementary School, 4401 Ferndale. (All or a portion of Jefferson County Election Precinct 42, 43, 44, 47, 48, 49, 71, 76 & 93)

Port Arthur Public Library, 4615 9th Ave. (All or a portion of Jefferson County Election Precinct 45, 46, 70, 81, 82, 95, 96, 97 & 98)

Port Arthur City Hall, 444 4th St. 5th floor. (All or a portion of Jefferson County Election Precinct 50, 51, 52, 53, 54 & 55)