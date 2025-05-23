Groves Police calls- May 14 to May 20
May 14
- Coung Chiem, 32, was arrested for warrants in the 2800 block of
Twin City Highway.
- An information report was filed at the 6200 block of Gulfway Drive.
- A report of “failed to stop for school bus” was filed at the 6900 block of Terrell.
May 15
- Recovered stolen property was reported in the 6200 block of 39th Street.
May 16
- Michael Messer, 30, was arrested for assault and public intoxication in the 5300 block of Gulfway Drive.
- Donny Hilton, 46, was arrested for driving while intoxicated in the
3700 block of Pure Atlantic Road.
- Jack Wood III, 36, was arrested for assault in the 2700 block of Amber.
- An assault was reported in the 2700 block of Amber.
May 17
- Alex Nunez, 20, was arrested for driving under the influence by
minor in the 4000 block of Hitt.
- Duty on striking fixture/highway landscape was reported in the 6200 block of Madison.
May 18
- Johan Alaniz ,22, was arrested for driving while intoxicated in the
3900 block of Twin City Highway.
- Brandon Dixon, 27, was arrested for DWI/open alcohol container and warrants in the 3700 block of Twin City Highway.
- Ricardo Alvarez, 28, was arrested for interfere with emergency
telephone call and assault in the 6100 block of Cove.
- Seth Williamson, 37, was arrested for warrants in the 5300 block of
West Groves Circle.
- Jenna Dinkins, 24, was arrested for public intoxication in the 6000
block of 39th Street.
- A theft was reported in the 3200 block of East Drive.
May 19
- Jose Barajas, 29, was arrested for DWI and warrants in the 5400 block of Craig.
- An assault was reported in the 5000 block of 39th Street.
May 20
- Drake Smith, 31, was arrested for possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia in the 6100 block of Gulfway Drive.
- Gerardo Oceguera, 45, was arrested for possession of drug
paraphernalia in the 3900 block of Main Avenue.
- An assault was reported in the 4500 block of Twin City Highway.
- An information report was filed at the 6800 block of Howe.