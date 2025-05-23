Groves Police calls- May 14 to May 20

Published 4:35 pm Friday, May 23, 2025

By PA News

May 14

  • Coung Chiem, 32, was arrested for warrants in the 2800 block of

Twin City Highway.

  • An information report was filed at the 6200 block of Gulfway Drive.
  • A report of “failed to stop for school bus” was filed at the 6900 block of Terrell.

 

May 15

  • Recovered stolen property was reported in the 6200 block of 39th Street.

 

May 16

  • Michael Messer, 30, was arrested for assault and public intoxication in the 5300 block of Gulfway Drive.
  • Donny Hilton, 46, was arrested for driving while intoxicated in the

3700 block of Pure Atlantic Road.

  • Jack Wood III, 36, was arrested for assault in the 2700 block of Amber.
  • An assault was reported in the 2700 block of Amber.

 

May 17

  • Alex Nunez, 20, was arrested for driving under the influence by

minor in the 4000 block of Hitt.

  • Duty on striking fixture/highway landscape was reported in the 6200 block of Madison.

 

May 18

  • Johan Alaniz ,22, was arrested for driving while intoxicated in the

3900 block of Twin City Highway.

  • Brandon Dixon, 27, was arrested for DWI/open alcohol container and warrants in the 3700 block of Twin City Highway.
  • Ricardo Alvarez, 28, was arrested for interfere with emergency

telephone call and assault in the 6100 block of Cove.

  • Seth Williamson, 37, was arrested for warrants in the 5300 block of

West Groves Circle.

  • Jenna Dinkins, 24, was arrested for public intoxication in the 6000

block of 39th Street.

  • A theft was reported in the 3200 block of East Drive.

 

May 19

  • Jose Barajas, 29, was arrested for DWI and warrants in the 5400 block of Craig.
  • An assault was reported in the 5000 block of 39th Street.

 

May 20

  • Drake Smith, 31, was arrested for possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia in the 6100 block of Gulfway Drive.
  • Gerardo Oceguera, 45, was arrested for possession of drug

paraphernalia in the 3900 block of Main Avenue.

  • An assault was reported in the 4500 block of Twin City Highway.
  • An information report was filed at the 6800 block of Howe.

 

