Local students awarded at Babe Zaharias Golf Banquet
Published 3:49 pm Friday, May 23, 2025
Players of the Year, Coaches of the Year, and more honorees are awarded at the 15th
Annual Babe Zaharias High School Junior Golf Awards.
Sponsored by Wells Fargo Advisors and supported by The Astros Golf Foundation and Trecora, the Babe Zaharias Awards ceremony and banquet took place tonight May 20th at 5 Under Golf Center in Beaumont including a rare, illustrious mix of golf professionals, NCAA college golf standouts, coaches and supporters, and—of course—the area’s top high school golfers.
2025 Award Winners:
Boys Player of the Year
Drake Andrepont – Hardin-Jefferson
Lincoln Parks – Orangefield
Boys Underclassman Player of the Year
Reece Williams – Monsignor Kelly Catholic
Boys Character Award
Cooper Travis – Hardin-Jefferson
Boys Underclassman Character Award
Foster Cecka – Port Neches-Groves
Boys Coach of the Year:
Darrell Westfall, H-J
Girls Player of the Year
Tatum Bean – Port Neches-Groves
Girls Underclassman Player of the Year
Grace Dai – Monsignor Kelly Catholic
Girls Character Award
Ava Borne – Port Neches-Groves
Girls Underclassman Character Award
Savannah Murdock – Bridge City
Girls Coach of the Year:
Ray Weave, Bridge City
The evening included a Cajun-themed banquet dinner from 5 Under Golf restaurant, followed by speakers from The Babe Zaharias Foundation: board member, Austin Williams and emcee, Jerry Honza. Williams announced the Foundation’s first two scholarships from First Security Bank awarded to graduating senior golfers.
A remarkable highlight of the night included introductions and inspiring stories from two special guests, Chris Davis (of Wells Fargo and former Lamar University golfer) and keynote speaker, Brad McMakin. The Head Men’s Golf Coach at the University of Arkansas and former Lamar University Head Coach, McMakin recounted stories and offered sage advice for young golfers.
He also shared stories and recognized special guests in the crowd who helped champion his career and helped shape Southeast Texas and Lamar University golf. Former PN-G and Lamar golf standout, Chris Stroud of the PGA Tour, Giles Kibbe of the Astros Golf Foundation, Jeff O’Malley, Lamar Athletic Director, and others met with the high school golfers and families at the conclusion. Austin Williams says the banquet shows the power of support and the momentum of golf in the Southeast Texas community.
“This year’s golfers and high school golf teams were incredible, and it’s really tremendous to see the talent of this generation,” says Williams. “To have these speakers and special guests all come together for these moments and these young golfers, it’s really special and inspirational…”