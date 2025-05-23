Local students awarded at Babe Zaharias Golf Banquet Published 3:49 pm Friday, May 23, 2025

Players of the Year, Coaches of the Year, and more honorees are awarded at the 15th

Annual Babe Zaharias High School Junior Golf Awards.

Sponsored by Wells Fargo Advisors and supported by The Astros Golf Foundation and Trecora, the Babe Zaharias Awards ceremony and banquet took place tonight May 20th at 5 Under Golf Center in Beaumont including a rare, illustrious mix of golf professionals, NCAA college golf standouts, coaches and supporters, and—of course—the area’s top high school golfers.

2025 Award Winners:

Boys Player of the Year

Drake Andrepont – Hardin-Jefferson

Lincoln Parks – Orangefield

Boys Underclassman Player of the Year

Reece Williams – Monsignor Kelly Catholic

Boys Character Award

Cooper Travis – Hardin-Jefferson

Boys Underclassman Character Award

Foster Cecka – Port Neches-Groves

Boys Coach of the Year:

Darrell Westfall, H-J

Girls Player of the Year

Tatum Bean – Port Neches-Groves

Girls Underclassman Player of the Year

Grace Dai – Monsignor Kelly Catholic

Girls Character Award

Ava Borne – Port Neches-Groves

Girls Underclassman Character Award

Savannah Murdock – Bridge City

Girls Coach of the Year:

Ray Weave, Bridge City

The evening included a Cajun-themed banquet dinner from 5 Under Golf restaurant, followed by speakers from The Babe Zaharias Foundation: board member, Austin Williams and emcee, Jerry Honza. Williams announced the Foundation’s first two scholarships from First Security Bank awarded to graduating senior golfers.

A remarkable highlight of the night included introductions and inspiring stories from two special guests, Chris Davis (of Wells Fargo and former Lamar University golfer) and keynote speaker, Brad McMakin. The Head Men’s Golf Coach at the University of Arkansas and former Lamar University Head Coach, McMakin recounted stories and offered sage advice for young golfers.

He also shared stories and recognized special guests in the crowd who helped champion his career and helped shape Southeast Texas and Lamar University golf. Former PN-G and Lamar golf standout, Chris Stroud of the PGA Tour, Giles Kibbe of the Astros Golf Foundation, Jeff O’Malley, Lamar Athletic Director, and others met with the high school golfers and families at the conclusion. Austin Williams says the banquet shows the power of support and the momentum of golf in the Southeast Texas community.

“This year’s golfers and high school golf teams were incredible, and it’s really tremendous to see the talent of this generation,” says Williams. “To have these speakers and special guests all come together for these moments and these young golfers, it’s really special and inspirational…”