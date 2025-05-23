Nederland Hero Subject of Memorial Day Podcast Published 4:48 pm Friday, May 23, 2025

1 of 2

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Colonel Bobby Vinson, a 1946 graduate of Nederland High School, is the subject of a special podcast released for this Memorial Day weekend.

“Bobby Vinson was an outstanding hero that all of Southeast Texas can be proud of,” Justice of the Peace Brad Burnett said. “I am proud to be a part of this podcast so that his story can be told.”

Vinson was valedictorian of his high school class. In addition to his academic accomplishments, he was quarterback and captain of the Bulldogs and

led them to two Regional titles. After high school, he was awarded an appointment to West Point, where he was a four-year football letterman. Following his graduation in 1950, he went into the Air Force, where he excelled as a jet fighter pilot. He flew over 100 combat missions in Korea, and subsequently fought in Vietnam

His last mission was in April 1968, after which he was designated as Missing in Action.

“His story does not end with his disappearance,” said Dr. Jon Buck Ford, who joined Judge Burnett in hosting the podcast. “In fact, the events surrounding his disappearance can be directly tied to the design and implementation of the POW/MIA flag.”

Guests on the podcast are Commander Mark Harper (retired US Navy), and Colonel Bill Keith (retired US Air Force). Harper is Vinson’s son-in-law, and Keith was a fellow pilot and close friend of Vinson’s in Vietnam.

“We are telling the story of Bobby Vinson for the purpose of letting listeners realize that these Memorial Day heroes are more than a statistic and a number,” said Ford. “His story represents the stories of over 1.3 million heroes who sacrificed their lives defending their country.” Ford said the podcast, which was first published on Wednesday, has received a ton of appreciative responses.

The podcast was released on Down Trails of Victory podcast. It can be accessed on all the popular podcast platforms, including Spotify and Apple podcasts. It can also be accessed at the web link www.wrinklefordcreativearts.com, and the Down Trails of Victory podcast page at www.facebook.com/DownTrailsofVictory