Port Arthur man charged in smoke shop armed robbery Published 4:12 pm Friday, May 23, 2025

A Port Arthur man suspected in the armed robbery of a smoke shop was arrested this week on a warrant.

Navada Bates, 29, is being held on a $50,000 bond in connection with the May 15 robbery of Smoke N More, 3248 Gulfway Drive. Port Arthur Police Chief Tim Duriso said the robbery occurred at around midnight. The reported suspect was armed, displayed a weapon and demanded money.

No injuries were reported.

According to the Jefferson County Jail Roster Bates was arrested two days later on a charge of “walking wrong side roadway/walking on roadway where sidewalk provided.” On May 20, Detective Tomas Barboza obtained an arrest warrant for Bates on the aggravated robbery charge, which is a first degree felony.

There have been additional burglaries in the area where the robbery occurred and police are looking to see if they are related to the robbery.