Port Arthur man charged in smoke shop armed robbery

Published 4:12 pm Friday, May 23, 2025

By Cesar Cardenas

Navada Bates
Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

A Port Arthur man suspected in the armed robbery of a smoke shop was arrested this week on a warrant.

 

Navada Bates, 29, is being held on a $50,000 bond in connection with the May 15 robbery of Smoke N More, 3248 Gulfway Drive. Port Arthur Police Chief Tim Duriso said the robbery occurred at around midnight. The reported suspect was armed, displayed a weapon and demanded money. 

Subscribe to our free email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

No injuries were reported.

 

According to the Jefferson County Jail Roster Bates was arrested two days later on a charge of “walking wrong side roadway/walking on roadway where sidewalk provided.” On May 20, Detective Tomas Barboza obtained an arrest warrant for Bates on the aggravated robbery charge, which is a first degree felony.

 

There have been additional burglaries in the area where the robbery occurred and police are looking to see if they are related to the robbery.

You Might Like

Print Article