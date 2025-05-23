Sabine Pass ISD students honor forgotten graves with headstone restoration project Published 5:08 pm Friday, May 23, 2025

Sabine Pass ISD students gathered at the Pace Cemetery Wednesday morning to see an end to a year-long project of restoring old and forgotten graves that have been damaged by storms and hurricanes for the past several years.

“The first time I came out here, I was just kind of appalled with the conditions of some of the cemeteries,” said Scott Hagedorn, teacher at Sabine Pass High School and organizer for the Headstone Restoration Project. “Some of the headstones had been washed away, there were plots with just rocks, and you couldn’t figure out who exactly was buried where. So we started a community project, pulling up records from the early 1900s to figure out who was buried here and to give those people their names back.”

This is the second time that this project has been done with the first being in 2020 right before the start of the pandemic. Only one grave was able to be replaced at that time. This year the class have designed and constructed seven new headstones for those who have been forgotten.

The project was a collaborative effort between students to research and design these headstones using old archives, newspapers and websites to match whose old tombstone was located. Some students were fortunate enough to find old pictures of the graves to replicate what they used to look like.

The project stems out of the 21st Century Communication class that seeks to teach students about modern communication methods and skills such as podcasting, photoshop skills and video editing along with traditional forms of communication. As part of the project students also created videos to archive their progress throughout.

“One of the students found records of a 16-year-old boy who drowned while fishing in 1944,” said Hagedorn. “They found his school records, newspaper clippings, even his father’s information. It turned into this deeply personal story from a name that had almost been lost.”

The cemetery is currently cared for by the community and the new headstones are up for the community to view at the Pace Cemetery in Sabine Pass.