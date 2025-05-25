Man to Man | Father’s Day Message from Joe Penland, Sr. Published 4:14 pm Sunday, May 25, 2025

Father’s Day is right around the corner. And, if you are anything like me, you’re looking forward to spending some quality time with your family. There’s nothing better! But it’s also important to spend time considering what fatherhood – and manhood – really mean to you. Sometimes men need to take a long, hard look in the mirror and ask: Am I doing everything I can to be there for the people who count on me?

This was something I had to reckon with many years ago when I was fighting a personal battle with prostate cancer. I never saw it coming! I wasn’t feeling bad and didn’t have any symptoms. Thanks to early detection, my cancer was caught before it spread. I was blessed!

Cancer is scary even with an optimistic prognosis. It gives your life a whole new perspective, and helps you see what matters the most.

One thing I realized was just how lucky I was to get a diagnosis in such a timely fashion. Because of that, I’m here today, enjoying another Father’s Day with the people I love.

When it comes to a long and happy life, I don’t recommend betting on luck. Healthy lifestyle choices, regular checkups, screenings, and following the advice of your doctor is a much safer bet! And, the good news is, there’s an incredible opportunity for men to be healthier happening right in our own backyard!

This summer, Gift of Life is providing free Men’s Healthcare Screenings at locations across Southeast Texas, starting with a large health fair kick-off on June 7 at the Lumberton Performing Arts Center – just down the road from my hometown in Kountze.

These screenings provide over $500 worth of no-cost medical services, including non-invasive lab screenings for prostate cancer, cholesterol, blood pressure, blood sugar, and more! You will also get to go over your results one-on-one with a doctor, enjoy lunch and giveaways, and take home a $25 Jason’s Deli gift card. I don’t know of a faster, easier way to take better care of yourself! You can’t beat free!

Appointments start at 9 a.m. and walk-ins are welcome. Just show up and get checked out.

Guys, here’s the bottom line: I believe in Gift of Life’s mission, and I champion their efforts because I know what it’s like to fight prostate cancer. Take it from me – this isn’t just about you. It’s about your kids, your grandkids, your wife, and your whole family! They need you around for the long haul. You can’t work hard every day for them if your health is working overtime against you.

It’s simple: real men get checked.

This summer, I’m inviting all the men out there to give themselves the gift of good health. It’s free. It’s easy. And it just might save your life!

Please join me in Lumberton on June 7. Or register for a screening in Port Arthur, Orange, or Beaumont. (Details below.) I hope to see y’all there!

2025 GIFT OF LIFE MEN’S HEALTH SCREENINGS | DATES & LOCATIONS

(Screening appointments begin at 9:00 am and walk-ins are accepted)

Lumberton – Saturday, June 7 at the Lumberton Performing Arts Center (100 South LHS Drive)

Port Arthur – Saturday, June 21 at the Port Arthur Health Department (5860 9 th Avenue)

Orange – Saturday, June 28 at the Orange Baptist Hospital Lobby (608 Strickland Drive)

Beaumont – Saturday, July 19 at the Baptist Cancer Network Julie & Ben Rogers Cancer Institute (3555 Stagg Drive)

For more information or to register for these FREE screenings, please contact Gift of Life at 409.833.3663 or visit giftoflifebmt.org.