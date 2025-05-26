Griffin Signs with CFL’s Hamilton Tiger-Cats Published 3:45 pm Monday, May 26, 2025

HAMILTON, Ontario – Former Lamar University running back Khalan Griffin has signed a contract with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats of the Canadian Football League (CFL) announced team officials late Tuesday evening.

Griffin, who also received a camp invite with the Las Vegas Raiders, will continue his career at the next level after a dominant career with the Cardinals. A key figure in helping head coach Pete Rossomando reverse the fortunes of Lamar football, Griffin led the Southland Conference in rushing during the 2024 campaign averaging more than 105 rush yards per game. He was one of only two Southland backs to average at least 100 yards per game on his way to a second-straight All-Southland Conference honor.

A three-year letterwinner, Griffin played in 33 games for the Red and White making 29 starts. A two-time All-SLC selection, Griffin recorded 504 carries for 2,600 yards (5.2 ypr) and 18 touchdowns. Over the course of his three seasons in the Golden Triangle, Griffin averaged 78.8 yards per game and ended his career with 10 100-yard rushing performances.

As a senior, Griffin ranked ninth nationally (NCAA FCS) in rushing ending the season with 1,158 yards and seven scores becoming just the fourth back in school history to rush for 1,000 yards in a single season. Unfortunately, his season ended in the next to last game of the year on a 60-yard scamper for a touchdown that would tragically be called back on a penalty and would have given him one more career 100-yard rushing game.

The Tiger-Cats play in the CFL’s East Division along with Montreal, Toronto and Ottawa. Playing in arguably the league’s toughest division, Hamilton will be looking to build off a 7-11 (.389) record a season ago that saw them as the only East Division squad to not post winning record.

The Tiger-Cats are already in camp and open their preseason Saturday, May 24th against Toronto. The regular season will kick off Saturday, June 7th against Calgary, who has another Cardinal on its roster in Beaumont native Reggie Begelton (wide receiver).