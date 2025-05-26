Remembering Those Who Served Published 4:04 pm Monday, May 26, 2025

The Port Arthur Sertoma Club spent part of May 17 placing American flags on the graves of over 270 veterans at Calvary Cemetery in observance of Memorial Day.

The cemetery, located at 3700 25th St., has undergone a restoration project with the help of donations and volunteers.

“The local Service To Mankind (Sertoma) club is happy to secure and place the flags as part of our National Heritage program,” member Ed Kestler said.