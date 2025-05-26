Solemn Ceremony recognizes National Maritime Day Observance Published 3:49 pm Monday, May 26, 2025

The Rev. Sinclair Oubre led a solemn service in recognition of 38th National Maritime Day Observance and Maritime Memorial Service Thursday honoring the 50th Anniversary of the US Merchant Marine and the Sabine Pilots.

The event was held at the Seaman’s Memorial Sundial, 1100 4th St. and continued on to the nearby seawall where a wreath was placed in the waterway.