Culinary Thrill Seeking – Get in the Garden Published 3:20 pm Tuesday, May 27, 2025

Lemon Verbena’s sent can change your mood, Roman Emperor Tiberius ate cucumbers daily and pampas grass was a code in the swinging ‘70s. “Plants with Superpowers” informed me of this just while Southeast Texans are ready to play in the dirt. “The Ultimate Guide to Houseplant Propagation” has mad tips on making more plant babies. It’s kind of a free hobby that makes other people happy.

David Domoney authored the Superpower book and Lindsay Sisti is making the babies. These are gateway plant books with great photography and ideas. Here are a few more spring pleasures:

“The 10-Minute Gardener” – Sweet Basil! This woman thinks like me, but has more developed skills. Calikim of YouTube’s CaliKim Gardens & Home has a fun, photo-heavy read on “How to Have a Veggie Garden and a life – 85 Time-Saving Tactics to Be More Efficient and Grow More Food in Less Time. It’s all about routine and blitzes. Got a kettle on? Check your houseplants in that boiling time. Tie up a bamboo trellis in 8 minutes. Plan Fertilizer Fridays and dash-and-snip herbs for all your meals in a quick run. I like the idea of a bin of water for quick container soaks. You can do this and CaliKim can show you how.

“Daffodils” – Dallas, Sir Winston Churchill, River Queen, Sailboat and Trigonometry. The tie, they are daffodils, which I always thought were a far-away kind of flower. They link to narcissus, which I know and love. I used to pretend those stems and scapes were green onions in my mud pies. Naomi Slade’s words and Georgianna Lane’s photos make you fall in love with varieties for home and garden. Look at those precise hues, loose clusters, whorls and flared corona. It no wonder these are Europe’s Easter flowers. Spring is here and I’m ready to bulb.

American Horticultural Society – Of course these people make it look easy. Maybe it is when you read their Essential Guides, such as the one on perennial gardening. Natives, everybody has ‘em. No matter your zone, this guide gives techniques and know-how for planning, planting and tending low-maintenance plantings. They’ll even help you keep the voles away. But we have deer, so your 6-to 8-foot fence should be opaque. They may still try to jump one they can see over. Read this and garden with passion, like with purple passionflower maypop. Here’s another guide:

“Essential Guide to Organic Vegetable Gardening” – What to do with those big net produce bags? They make a colorful sling for upright gardening. Tall guys for your vertical layers include okra, peas on a trellis and corn while shorties include garlic, mustard greens and onion. Try a living mulch, such as clover, under pole beans. Am I a pro? I’m smarter after reading this American Horticultural Society guide with great photography. It covers design, increased pollination, yields and more.

“The Water-Smart Garden” – Rocks look great in a garden. This book has pages of advice on efficient water capture and use. My favorite page is 129, explains that classic terracotta pots are porous and allow water to evaporate through pot sides. Succulents don’t mind, but you’d need more watering in other situations. Glazed or plastic pots work well to minimize water use, but corten steel or galvanized steel planters could cook roots. Wood and half whiskey barrels do the job, but maybe don’t last as long as other planters. Try double potting. Keep plants in nursery containers and place them in a large pot. Noelle Johnson @az.plant.lady shares these techniques.

Mapping Memories – Who would have thought a tea towel would be something to pass down to another generation. Family travels are the tie that binds. Remember Little Beach in Maui, walking the Big Easy or the carousel on the Jersey Shore? Gooseberry Designs has mapped out your memories on tea towels, totes, etc. of your favorite things. It’s a vintage look you’ll love. The Texas design notes mockingbirds and bluebonnets are a big deal for us. An Austin map features bats and a reminder to keep it weird. At www.gooseberrydesigns.com you’re bound to keep it joyous.” There’s got to be a city that makes you smile.

Darragh Doiron is a Port Arthur area foodie playing in the dirt and growing herbs. darraghcastillo@icloud.com