Launch Event Announced for 2025 Ignite the Vision Small Business Pitch Competition Published 3:39 pm Tuesday, May 27, 2025

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

The Lamar State College Port Arthur Small Business Development Center (LSCPA SBDC) is proud to announce the launch of the 2025 Ignite the Vision Small Business Plan and Pitch Competition, designed to empower both startup and existing small businesses within the SBDC’s service area. Thank you to the generous sponsorship from Motiva! The competition will officially kick off with a launch party on Thursday, May 29, 2025, at 6:00 p.m. at the Holiday Inn Port Arthur – Park Central (Main Entrance Lounge Area), 2929 Jimmy Johnson Blvd, Port Arthur, TX 77642.

Entrepreneurs are invited to attend the launch event to learn more about the competition, receive application details, and register to participate. Complimentary registration for the launch event is available at: https://bit.ly/2025-ignite-the-vision

Prizes will be awarded at the LSCPA SBDC Small Business Symposium on September 18, 2025:

First Place: $10,000

Second Place: $5,000

Third Place: $3,000

“Ignite the Vision is more than a pitch competition, it is a launchpad for growth,” said Dana Espinal, Director of the LSCPA SBDC. “Our goal is to help small businesses develop the tools, strategy, and confidence they need to turn great ideas into sustainable success.”

Competition Requirements Include:

Free registration with the LSCPA SBDC

Completion of six (6) hours of SBDC-hosted training sessions through September 2025

Development of a micro-business plan

Preparation and presentation of a two-minute pitch at the September symposium

This opportunity is open to all qualifying small businesses within the LSCPA SBDC service area. Whether you’re just getting started or looking to scale your existing venture, Ignite the Vision is your chance to fuel your future with funding, mentorship, and exposure.

The LSCPA SBDC coverage area includes Port Arthur, Groves, Nederland, Port Neches, Bridge City, Orange and Vidor municipalities. All southeast Texas area small businesses are welcome to contact Dana Espinal, SBDC Executive Director, for more information.

The Lamar State College Port Arthur Small Business Development Center is a business advising and training center of the University of Houston Texas Gulf Coast SBDC Network serving 32 counties in Southeast Texas. The SBDC program is funded in part through a Cooperative Agreement with the U.S. Small Business Administration. Funded in part through a Cooperative Agreement with the U.S. Small Business Administration. The Lamar State College Port Arthur SBDC is a center of the Texas Gulf Coast SBDC Network. The Texas Gulf Coast SBDC Network serves 32 counties in Southeast Texas. The Lamar State College Port Arthur SBDC is an EEO/AA institution.