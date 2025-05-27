Nederland Police Activity for the week of May 19 – 25

May 19

Assist from other agency was reported on the 4800 block South Garden.

Fraudulent/Possession use of ID was reported on the 700 block North 23rd Street.

Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle was reported on the 1800 block North Highway 69.

A dog bite was reported on the 700 block Chicago.

Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle was reported on the 3600 block FM 365.

Paul Martinez, 34, was arrested for public intoxication on the 3600 block FM 365.

May 20

Harassment was reported on the 2300 block FM 365.

A false alarm or report was reported on the 300 block North 10th Street.

Waylon Foy Wood, 31, was arrested for DWI/open container and NPD warrants on the 100 block North 13th Street.

Edwin Morales,32, was arrested for DWI/open container and unlawfully carrying a weapon on the 3600 block Nederland Avenue.

May 21

DWI/open container was reported on the 2900 block Gary.

Assault offensive touch was reported on the 700 block South 14th Street.

Suspicious Death was reported on the 1500 block North 20th Street.

Jesus Manuel Rodriguez, 31, was arrested for DWI 2nd, Warrants, fleeing from police officers and imminent danger SBI on the 3500 block Avenue F.

Hector Santiago Ramos, 42, was arrested for Assault, offensive touch on the 3100 block Avenue H.

May 22

Joshua Lyons, 47, was arrested for Nederland warrants and warrants other agency on the 3300 block Avenue A.

John Earl Greene Jr., 62, was arrested for DWI/open container on the 2600 block Wooden Shoe.

Angelina Bonilla, 19, was arrested for public intoxication, walking on the wrong side of the road and failure to ID.

Nederland warrants were executed on the 3300 block Avenue A.

Fraudulent/Possession of ID was reported on the 300 block Gage.