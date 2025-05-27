Nederland Police Activity for the week of May 19 – 25

Published 3:24 pm Tuesday, May 27, 2025

By PA News

Nederland Police Activity for the week of May 19 – 25

 

May 19

  • Paul Martinez, 34, was arrested for public intoxication on the 3600 block FM 365.
  • Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle was reported on the 3600 block FM 365.
  • A dog bite was reported on the 700 block Chicago.
  • Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle was reported on the 1800 block North Highway 69.
  • Fraudulent/Possession use of ID was reported on the 700 block North 23rd Street.
  • Assist from other agency was reported on the 4800 block South Garden.

May 20

  • Edwin Morales,32, was arrested for DWI/open container and unlawfully carrying a weapon on the 3600 block Nederland Avenue.
  • Waylon Foy Wood, 31, was arrested for DWI/open container and NPD warrants on the 100 block North 13th Street.
  • A false alarm or report was reported on the 300 block North 10th Street.
  • Harassment was reported on the 2300 block FM 365.

May 21

  • Hector Santiago Ramos, 42, was arrested for Assault, offensive touch on the 3100 block Avenue H.
  • Jesus Manuel Rodriguez, 31, was arrested for DWI 2nd, Warrants, fleeing from police officers and imminent danger SBI on the 3500 block Avenue F.
  • Suspicious Death was reported on the 1500 block North 20th Street. 
  • Assault offensive touch was reported on the 700 block South 14th Street.
  • DWI/open container was reported on the 2900 block Gary.

May 22

  • Joshua Lyons, 47, was arrested for Nederland warrants and warrants other agency on the 3300 block Avenue A. 
  • John Earl Greene Jr., 62, was arrested for DWI/open container on the 2600 block Wooden Shoe. 
  • Angelina Bonilla, 19, was arrested for public intoxication, walking on the wrong side of the road and failure to ID. 
  • Nederland warrants were executed on the 3300 block Avenue A.
  • Fraudulent/Possession of ID was reported on the 300 block Gage.
  • DWI, Nederland warrants, possession of marijuana and interference with public duties were reported on the 900 block North 22nd Street. 

May 23

  • Jonah Daniel Dennis, 28, was arrested for DWI and Nederland warrants on the 800 block South 29th Street. 
  • Brent Allen Ivey, 53, was arrested for possession of a controlled substance on the 2700 block Avenue H.
  • Aldrian Jeray Booker, 38, was arrested for possession of a controlled substance on the 1500 block Gary.
  • Joseph Richard Ruzick II, 33, was arrested for possession and manufacturing/delivery of a controlled substance on the 1500 block Gary.
  • Theft was reported on the 3100 block Memphis.
  • Nederland warrants were executed on the 6100 block 25th Street – Groves. 

May 24

  • Assault causing bodily injury was reported on the 1400 block South 13th Street. 
  • Death by natural causes was reported on the 200 block Nederland Avenue.
  • A dog bite was reported on the 200 block South 17th Street. 
  • Theft was reported on the 100 block Hilldale.
  • Nederland warrants by other agency were reported on the 7500 block Memorial – Port Arthur. 
  • Nederland warrants by other agency were reported on the 2700 block Avenue H.

May 25 

  •  Sarena Davis, 57, was arrested for Nederland Warrants by NPD on the 2700 block Avenue H. 
  • Leaving the Scene of the accident was reported on the 3500 block Nederland Avenue.

