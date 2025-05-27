PAISD launches 2025 SOAR summer program to support student achievement Published 3:30 pm Tuesday, May 27, 2025

Port Arthur Independent School District’s 2025 Summer of Academic Refinement “SOAR” program will be held Monday through Thursday beginning June 2 and ending June 26 for eligible PAISD students. The “SOAR” program will include the required Bilingual/ESL Elementary programs, Migrant (K-8), ESL Enrichment (6-12), Extended School Year (ESY) for students receiving Special Education services, and for the tiniest Titans, Wheatley Summer Program. The elementary (K-5) and middle school (6-8) programs will offer language arts, science, social studies, and mathematics. The Ninth Grade Success Initiative will be offered for 9th grade students who have not earned enough credits to be promoted to the 10th grade. The high school program, for students in grades 10-12, will be offered for those who failed a core course or have not earned enough credits to be promoted to the next grade. Wilson Early College High School will offer a required Summer Bridge program for its 2025-2026 incoming freshman cohort.

The district has designed the EOC Academic Enrichment Summer Institute Program for 9th, 10th, 11th, and 12th grade students who have not been successful on the Algebra I, Biology, English I, English II, and/or U.S. History End of Course tests. The EOC Academic Enrichment Summer Institute will be held Monday through Thursday at Memorial High School starting June 2, 2025 and ending June 26, 2025. The EOC assessment window for 9th, 10th, 11th, and 12th grade students needing to retest is June 17-June 26, 2025.

Additionally, all campuses hosting summer programs will offer House Bill 4545 targeted instruction for students needing to meet those requirements.

The following campuses will host summer programs: Elementary – Port Acres, Houston, Lakeview; Middle School – Lincoln; High School – Memorial High School, Wilson Early College; Port Arthur Alternative Campus; Wheatley Early Childhood. General education students will attend classes from 8:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m., Monday through Thursday. Times may vary for students in special summer programs.

Students may not be absent for more than 2 instructional days in full-year courses or 1 instructional day in a semester course. Food services will be provided to all students. Transportation will be available for eligible students. Bus routes can be viewed on the district’s webpage and official social media pages.

Counselors or designees on each campus have pre-registered elementary, middle, and high school students required to attend the summer instruction program. Parents must complete the online application located under the Parents tab on the district’s webpage, www.paisd.org, now through May 30, 2025.