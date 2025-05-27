Photographer Bart Bragg reminisces on the good deeds legendary Bob Hope contributed to Port Arthur students and the letter that brought him here Published 3:04 pm Tuesday, May 27, 2025

In the spring of 1975, the legendary Bob Hope stepped onto a modest stage in Port Arthur Texas- not for a television special or a Hollywood gala, but for something far more personal. With his trademark grin and razor-sharp timing, Hope headlined his first performance in the city to raise funds for a special needs school, drawing a crowd that packed the venue with excitement and gratitude. That night, laughter became more than entertainment -it became a gift of hope. And Bart Bragg was there, chronicling Hope’s endeavors from inception to Hope’s last visit in 1995.

And it all began with a letter.

“A realtor, named Claude Brown, wrote a letter to Bob Hope,” Bart Bragg said. “And told Hope that he had seen him in the Army during World War II. Then he said we have a school in Port Arthur for crippled children, and would he come down and help raise money to build a high school, and a portion of the school would be named after Bob Hope. Hope responded and said, “Yes, I’d love to come down and raise some money and be honored to have my name on the school.” So, Hope came and did a show, and you know, hundreds of people showed up at the stadium on a Sunday afternoon to see Bob Hope. And it started from there.”

Known around the world for his USO shows, television specials, and tireless work supporting American troops, Bob Hope had long used his talent to give back. But his appearance in Port Arthur was unique: a small Gulf Coast town known for its oil refineries and working-class grit, suddenly playing host to one of the most famous entertainers of the 20th century. Hope agreed to perform in support of a local initiative to support or expand services for children with special needs – a cause that resonated deeply with the community.

“The Hughen School for Crippled Children was the first and only high school for crippled children in the United States at the time,” he said. “Hope was here to rally people to fund the school or have anything to do with it, his way was to be seen with the children and show what a unique place it was. The funds were to go to physical, vocational or occupational therapy.”

The performance, at the renamed Memorial Stadium in Port Arthur, drew hundreds of attendees-local families, school supporters, and fans who travelled from neighboring towns for the rare chance to see the comedy icon in person. Hope’s set included his signature one liners, stories from the road, and lighthearted jabs at politics, pop culture, and to himself.

“This drew celebrities to come and present him checks on stage,” he said. “But it wasn’t just the famous, the industrial businesses would attend and hand him a check from 10 to 20 thousand dollars and to be photographed with him. Hope also funded on some occasions himself without showing up. For instance, if he did a show somewhere and got a fee of $75,000 on at least one occasion, and maybe more, he endorsed the check and sent it straight to the school. He called the children his “kids.”

Hope was joined by several guest performers and musicians, creating an evening that felt more like a celebration than a fundraiser. By the end of the night, thousands of dollars had been raised dash funds that would go on to support educational resources, therapy programs, and classroom equipment for children in need.

And Hope continued to come to Port Arthur for the next 20 years to visit his “kids,” and to raise money.

“Bob Hope came here to raise money in one form or another,” he said. “Ranging from golf tournaments to music shows, Hope succeeded in endeavors to raise money for the school.”

Over 20 years later, Bragg remembers the times not just as a celebrity came to town, but when laughter helped open doors for those who needed it the most. And Bragg was there to capture those moments.