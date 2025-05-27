Port Arthur Industrial Group awards $10,000 scholarships to nine PAISD students Published 3:50 pm Tuesday, May 27, 2025

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

The Port Arthur Industrial Group (PAIG) has awarded academic achievement scholarships for the past two decades. This year, the group, consisting of BASF TotalEnergies, Chevron Phillips Chemical, Motiva, TotalEnergies, and Valero, recognized nine high-achieving Port Arthur ISD students seeking degrees in science, technology, engineering, math, business, or craft trades.

Each student will receive a scholarship award of $10,000 toward higher education.