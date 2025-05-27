Port Arthur Industrial Group awards $10,000 scholarships to nine PAISD students

Published 3:50 pm Tuesday, May 27, 2025

By PA News

PAIG members and scholarship recipients pose for a picture. Jody Moffett, Motiva, left; Paul Simmons, TotalEngeries; Dorian Patton, PAIG; Taveon Chatman; Dylan Nguyen; Daniel Thomas; Abel Garcia; Luis Reyes Padilla; Yobani Barajas; Garbrielle LeBlanc; Gary Parsley, Chevron Phillips Chemical; and Jerry Stumbo, Valero. (Courtesy Photo)
The Port Arthur Industrial Group (PAIG) has awarded academic achievement scholarships for the past two decades. This year, the group, consisting of BASF TotalEnergies, Chevron Phillips Chemical, Motiva, TotalEnergies, and Valero, recognized nine high-achieving Port Arthur ISD students seeking degrees in science, technology, engineering, math, business, or craft trades. 

 

Each student will receive a scholarship award of $10,000 toward higher education.

