Port Arthur seeks community input on downtown revitalization plan Published 3:34 pm Tuesday, May 27, 2025

The City of Port Arthur is moving forward with its Downtown Revitalization Plan and is seeking input from residents to help shape the project.

City officials are encouraging community members to participate in a brief online survey to share their ideas and priorities. Feedback collected will be used to guide the development of action plans aimed at revitalizing the downtown area.



The city’s anonymous survey asks residents a wide range of questions to better understand their experiences and preferences related to downtown. Topics include how often people visit, safety perceptions, preferred business types, dining habits, housing interests, and suggestions for improvements such as lighting, parking, outdoor dining, and event programming.

The survey is available at www.surveymonkey.com/r/DowntownPortArthurTX.