Beaumont man indicted in Port Neches assault, kidnapping Published 5:35 pm Friday, May 30, 2025

A 19-year-old Beaumont man that allegedly assaulted and kidnapped a known female was indicted by a Jefferson County grand jury this week.

Korleone Squally Comeaux is currently in the Jefferson County jail on a $800,000 bond in connection with the aggravated kidnapping bodily injury charge that occurred May 13.

According to the probable cause affidavit, the victim was taking care of an elderly patient in Port Neches when Comeaux came by. While talking he reportedly became enraged and placed both hands on the female’s throat causing her to pass out. When she woke up she was no longer in her vehicle but on the back floorboard of Comeaux’s truck driving down a road in Beaumont.

The female began to cough uncontrollably and she heard Comeaux say “Oh my God, I thought I killed you.” She pleaded with Comeaux to bring her back to Port Neches, which he did, and he went into the home with her, the document stated.

While at the Port Neches residence he followed her to the restroom and told her to clear herself up and change her shirt since it was soaked in blood. She complied, cleaned her two head wounds and attempted to walk out of the room but Comeaux grabbed her wrist and pulled her back in saying she had to stay in the room with him, according to the document.

The woman told police she had to stay in the room from approximately 1 to 6 a.m. and Comeaux reportedly made her promise not to tell anyone what had occurred. She agreed and the suspect left.

She was able to report the incident to police and a warrant was issued for the arrest of Comeaux. He was arrested two days later by Beaumont Police officers.

An indictment is not a final conviction of guilt; it is only a ruling by the grand jury that allows the district attorney’s office to proceed with a criminal case.