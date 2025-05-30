Construction Jobs Rise in 184 Metros Despite Labor Shortages Published 5:13 pm Friday, May 30, 2025

Construction employment increased in 184 out of 360 metro areas, slightly more than half, between April 2024 and April 2025, according to an analysis by the Associated General Contractors of America of new government employment data. Association officials said that while demand for certain types of projects was boosting construction employment in some metro areas, other places are struggling to add jobs amid worker shortages and economic uncertainty.

“Demand for infrastructure, public facilities, and data centers is helping boost construction employment in many parts of the country,” said Macrina Wilkins, the association’s senior research associate. “But that demand has not been enough to offset labor shortages and broader economic uncertainty in many other parts of the country.”

Arlington-Alexandria-Reston, Va.-W.Va. added the most construction jobs (7,700 jobs or 9 percent) between April 2024 and April 2025, followed by Dallas-Plano-Irving, Texas (5,300 jobs or 3 percent); Cincinnati, Ohio-Ky.-Ind. (4,800 jobs, 9 percent); Miami-Miami Beach-Kendall, Fla. (4,300 jobs, 7 percent); and Washington, D.C.-Md. (3,800 jobs, 8 percent). Las Cruces, N.M. had the largest percentage gain (19 percent, 800 jobs), followed by New Orleans-Metairie, La. (15 percent, 3,500 jobs); Paducah, Ky.-Ill. (13 percent, 500 jobs); Owensboro, Ky. (13 percent, 300 jobs); and Canton-Massillon, Ohio (12 percent, 1,100 jobs).

Construction employment declined over the year in 120 metro areas and was unchanged in 56 areas. The largest job loss occurred in Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, Calif. (-6,000 jobs, -5 percent), followed by Los Angeles-Long Beach-Glendale, Calif. (-5,900 jobs, -4 percent); New York City, N.Y. (-5,400 jobs, -4 percent); Seattle-Bellevue-Kent, Wash. (-4,400 jobs, -6 percent); and Nassau County-Suffolk County, N.Y. (-4,100 jobs, -5 percent). The largest percentage decrease occurred in Monroe, Mich. (-20 percent, -500 jobs), followed by Fairbanks-College, Alaska (-10 percent, -300 jobs), Tacoma-Lakewood, Wash. (-9 percent, -2,200 jobs), Lake Charles, La. (-9 percent, -1,000 jobs), and Elizabethtown, Ky. (-9 percent, -200 jobs).

Association officials said the April employment figures were likely impacted by worries about recently announced tariffs and future tax rates for employers. They’ve noted that recently announced trade deals and delayed tariffs have provided some measure of relief. Meanwhile, prospects are better for a bill that will provide employers with greater certainty on tax rates have improved.

“Some of the uncertainties impacting construction demand in April have been addressed even as demand for certain types of projects remains strong,” said Jeffrey D. Shoaf, the association’s chief executive officer. “Federal officials can help boost future construction employment growth by investing in construction education and training programs and establishing more lawful pathways for people to enter the country to work in construction.”