Drug charges top list of Jefferson County indictments

This week, drug charges were the most common offenses for which the Jefferson County grand jury issued indictments. Also included this week was an indictment for an aggravated kidnapping that occurred recently.

Wendy Nicole Bertrand, 51, 51, of Nederland was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, for an incident that occurred Feb. 4, 2024.

Korleone Squally Comeaux, 19, of Beaumont was indicted for aggravated kidnapping bodily injury for an incident that occurred May 13.

Kalvin Maurice Douglas, 35, of Gulfport, Mississippi was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, for an incident that occurred Feb. 15, 2024.

Trumaine Dwight Hope, 41, of Beaumont was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, cocaine, for an incident that occurred May 30, 2024.

Trumaine Dwight Hope, 41, of Beaumont was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, hydromorphone, , for an incident that occurred May 30, 2024.

Tiffani Sue Johnson, 32, of Port Arthur was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, for an incident that occurred Feb. 9, 2024.

Tyronisha Johnson, 23, of Beaumont was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, for an incident that occurred Aug. 11,2024.

Aiden McKague, 22, of Beaumont was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, for an incident that occurred May 31, 2024.

Theorian Langston, 26, of Homestead, Florida, was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, psilocin, for an incident that occurred May 23, 2024.

Randolf Webster Mott Jr., 47, of Beaumont was indicted for manufacture delivery controlled substance, methamphetamine, for an incident that occurred Jan. 13.

Randolf Webster Mott Jr., 47, of Beaumont was indicted for manufacture delivery controlled substance, methamphetamine, for an incident that occurred Jan. 16.

Daniel Sanchez, 22, of Port Arthur was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, cocaine, for an incident that occurred May 19, 2024.