Groves Police Department clarifies Golf Cart ordinance Published 5:47 pm Friday, May 30, 2025

GROVES — A post by Groves Police Department has some residents concerned after the police department clarified that golf carts are not street legal in Groves, also not legal are ATV/ 4-Wheelers, mini bikes and dirt bikes.

The post made on the Groves PD Facebook page was also clarified at the city council meeting during a presentation by City Marshal Christopher Robin.

The notice was not made due to a particular incident that occurred.

“In this case, we were trying to be proactive and trying to make sure that everyone understood what the law says about golf carts,” said Robins.

The meeting featured a public comment period, during which multiple residents voiced concern over the enforcement reminder. Several said they had long relied on golf carts as a practical mode of transportation around the city, and others noted that such vehicles were their only form of transport due to financial or physical limitations.

Others questioned whether the rule could be amended to allow safer, more limited use, especially for short neighborhood trips.

According to the department, while Texas law permits limited golf cart use in some municipalities, with limited exceptions, Groves has not adopted any local ordinances allowing such use, making them prohibited within city limits.

The recent enforcement efforts are being made to prioritize citizens’ safety, and violations may result in citations for drivers according to the Groves Police Department.

For now, residents with questions are encouraged to contact the Groves Police Department at (409) 962-0244.