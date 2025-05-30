Groves Police officer recognized with Life Saving Award Published 5:51 pm Friday, May 30, 2025

GROVES — A local deputy is being recognized for his restraint and life-saving actions during a volatile confrontation with an armed juvenile suspect that left one man seriously injured.

Deputy Richard “Chaese” Poss of the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office responded alone to a 911 hang-up call Jan. 21, where icy road conditions had delayed the arrival of backup deputies.

Upon arriving at the residence, Poss noticed the front door slightly open and a woman inside, appearing distressed. Though she attempted to dismiss the call as unnecessary, the deputy observed that her clothes were soaked in blood.

Inside the home, authorities said Poss found a chaotic scene: a man suffering from severe injuries, a distressed woman, and a juvenile holding a knife. Acting under exigent circumstances, he entered the home, issued verbal commands, and de-escalated the situation without using force. The juvenile was taken into custody without further incident, and Poss provided emergency care to the injured man until medics arrived.

Officials credited the deputy’s training and composure with preventing what could have been a deadly encounter.

“We’re in dangerous situations every day, but there are some that stand out where someone goes above and beyond or takes real initiative,” said Christopher Robins, Groves City Marshal.

Poss will be formally recognized at a past city council meeting held May 27, where he received a commendation bar and plaque honoring his actions.