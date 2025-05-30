Port Arthur ISD schools are offering no-cost school lunch for summer Published 5:24 pm Friday, May 30, 2025

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

No-cost summer meals for kids 18 and younger and students with disabilities up to 21 years old at various schools and locations in and around Port Arthur. Meals will be available starting June 2, Monday through Friday, for both breakfast and lunch.

The program is funded by the Texas Department of Agriculture and the U.S. Department of Agriculture. When school lets out cafeterias close with them with some students losing access to the only healthy meal they might have for the day. The program seeks to aid the 1 in 5 kids in Texas that struggle with hunger year round.

Food is available for pick up at all PAISD campuses, no application is needed to benefit from the program. Specific times and locations are available at SummerFood.org