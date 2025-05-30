Port Arthur Tax office to close temporarily Published 5:45 pm Friday, May 30, 2025

The Port Arthur Tax Office located in the Jefferson County Sub-Courthouse will be temporarily closed from Monday, June 2, until Friday, Aug 29, due to staffing challenges.

According to the Jefferson County Tax Office the closure is to streamline efficiency and to prepare for House Bill 718, the Mid-County and Beaumont branches will serve the general public, Automobile Dealers, and financial institutions at the following locations:

1) Jefferson County Courthouse, 1149 Pearl Street, Beaumont Tax Office; or

2) Mid-County Tax Office, 4605 Jerry Ware Drive, Beaumont (near the Airport).

Beaumont and Mid-County branch locations are open from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.

You can also renew your vehicle registration at your local H-E-B or Kroger location’s customer service kiosk. You may also renew at Mid-County Lube and Auto Repair or Eastex Lube Shop.

Payments for registration renewals and tax payments may continue to be mailed to:

Jefferson County Tax Office

O. Box 2112

Beaumont, TX 77704

Tax payments by telephone may be made by calling 1-866-549-1010 and using Bureau Code: 2228888. Also, credit card payments or e-check payments may be made online at www.certifiedpayments.net (Bureau Code: 2228888) and follow the instructions on the screen. Charges by the 3rd party vendor will apply.

The Jefferson County Tax Office reportedly is diligently training new hires to provide quality customer service across all three branch offices.